Nykaa share price jumps 4% on Q4 update, acquisition buzz; analyst bullish

Nykaa share price today: Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which operates Nykaa, surged up to 4 per cent today following the release of its Q4 business update and reports suggesting a potential acquisition of a majority stake in Deepika Padukone’s skincare brand 82°E.

Nykaa’s stock opened flat at ₹246.30 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), but quickly gained momentum to touch an intraday high of ₹255.50. As of 10 AM, the FSN E-Commerce Ventures shares were trading at ₹253.10, up over 3 per cent, with more than 3 million shares changing hands.

The buying was buoyed after ‌Nykaa, in an exchange filing on Monday, said that it expects its fourth quarter consolidated gross merchandise value (GMV) ‌to grow in the late 20 per cent range. The company said that it expects consolidated Net Sales Value (NSV) growth for full year FY2026 to accelerate to the late 20s, up from mid-20s growth seen in the last 2 years.

The net revenue for the fiscal year is expected to improve to the upper end of mid-20s, the company said.

In another related development, reports said that Nykaa is in discussions to buy a majority stake in Deepika Padukone's premium skincare brand 82°E.

READ | Senco Gold jumps 13% on strong Q4; wedding, festive demand fuels growth Notably, Nykaa had in September 2025 appointed Deepika Padukone as its global brand ambassador.

Meanwhile, commenting on the Nykaa stock, Harish Jujarey, AVP, head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that Nykaa stock saw a strong recovery in 2025, gaining over 60 per cent, and is continuing in a firm uptrend. During February and March 2026, the stock price witnessed some profit booking, leading to a correction towards the ₹230 level, which marks a key support as it was the earlier breakout zone. Over the past few weeks, the stock has been holding firmly above this level, indicating strength.