PG Electroplast gains 6% on inking Point-of-Sale devices manufacturing deal

PG Electroplast gains 6% on inking Point-of-Sale devices manufacturing deal

PG Electroplast shares jumped 6.1 per cent on Wednesday, after the company signed a definitive agreement with PAX India to manufacture Point-of-Sale (POS) devices in India

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

PG Electroplast shares jumped 6.1 per cent on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, logging an intra-day high at ₹573.8 per share on BSE.
 
At 11:15 AM, PG Electroplast share price was trading 3.46 per cent higher at ₹559.35 per share. In comparison, the Sensex was 0.14 per cent higher at 81,761.66.

Why were PG Electroplast shares in demand?

The buying on the counter came after the company signed a definitive agreement with PAX India, a subsidiary of PAX Global Technology, to manufacture Point-of-Sale (POS) devices in India.
 
Point-of-Sale (POS) devices are electronic systems used by businesses to process customer transactions at the point where a sale occurs. These devices have evolved from simple cash registers to sophisticated, integrated systems that handle multiple payment methods, inventory management, and business analytics.
 
 
Under the arrangement, PG Electroplast will manufacture PAX-branded POS devices at its existing facilities, with production slated to begin by the end of this year. This agreement marks the company's entry into the payments and financial technology hardware segment, expanding its presence beyond consumer electronics into high-growth digital infrastructure solutions. 

About PAX Global Technology and PAX India 

PAX Global Technology, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is a global provider of electronic payment terminal solutions and related services, offering Android smart POS, unattended payment devices, classic POS, and cloud-based SaaS platforms. Headquartered in Hong Kong, PAX has a presence in over 100 countries through a network of local offices, partners, and integrators. 
 
PAX India, established in 2018 as a subsidiary of PAX Global, has since become the undisputed leader in the Indian POS industry. It works with the country’s largest banks, acquirers, and technology service providers, offering cutting-edge solutions tailored to the Indian market.

About PG Electroplast

PG Electroplast is a trusted one-stop solution provider for Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) and contract manufacturing to most leading consumer durable and electronics brands in India. The company has one of the biggest capacities in Plastic Injection moulding and has capabilities across the value chain in Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) and Original Design Manufacturing (ODM) products like Washing Machines, Room ACs, air coolers, and LED TVs. 

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

