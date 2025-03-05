Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Power Grid Corporation bags new projects, share price rise 3%; details here

Power Grid Corporation bags new projects, share price rise 3%; details here

The surge in Power Grid Corporation share price came after the company's announcement that it had been declared the successful bidder under Tariff based competitive bidding for 3 projects

power grid share price

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of state-owned power generation Maharatna company, Power Grid Corporation of India, jumped 2.71 per cent to the day's high of Rs 260.90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during intra-day trading on Wednesday, February 5, 2025.
 
The northward movement in the share price of Power Grid Corporation came after the company's announcement that it had been declared the successful bidder under Tariff based competitive bidding for three projects to establish the Inter-state transmission system on a build, own, operate, and transfer (BOOT) basis.
 
In an exchange filing, the company said that these projects include: (1) Transmission system for evacuation of power from Rajasthan REZ Ph-V (Part-1: 4 GW) [Sirohi/Nagaur] Complex; (2) Augmentation of transformation capacity at Banaskantha (Raghunath) PS (GIS); and (3) Transmission system for integration of Kurnool-IV REZ - Phase-I (for 4.5 GW).  READ: BSE shares extend fall, down 9% today; plunge 32% in 8 days, here's why
 
 
Incorporated on October 23, 1989, Power Grid Corporation of India is a Schedule ‘A’, ‘Maharatna’ public sector enterprise of the Government of India. The company is engaged in the implementation, operation, and maintenance of the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS), telecom, and consultancy services. Power Grid Corporation is a listed company, with 51.34 per cent of the shares held by the Government of India, and the balance held by institutional investors and the public.
 
As of March 5, 2025, Power Grid Corporation enjoys a market capitalisation of Rs 2,40,885.64 crore on the NSE. The company is a constituent of the NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex.

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

