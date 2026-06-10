Project GANGA launch sends Hinduja Global Solutions shares 17% higher

Hinduja Global Solutions shares today zoomed more than 17 per cent in trade after the launch of Uttar Pradesh government's Project GANGA. The counter opened nearly 4 per cent higher at ₹415 and touched a high of ₹470 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Today's rally was buoyed by an announcement that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched the Project GANGA initiative in association with the company's broadband vertical to connect 20 lakh households. The MoU was initially signed in March 2026 between the State Transformation Commission (STC), Government of Uttar Pradesh, and OneOTT Intertainment Ltd (OIL), the broadband vertical of Hinduja Global Solutions

Project GANGA or ‘Government Assisted Network for Growth & Advancement’ is a large-scale digital inclusion and social upliftment initiative for the state.

Hinduja Global Solutions shares have remained flat in 2026 so far versus a 10.5 per cent decline in Nifty 50 index. In one year, the counter has slipped 15 per cent, compared with nearly 7 per cent fall in the benchmark index.

As of 1 PM, Hinduja Global Solutions shares were outperforming the markets, trading 15 per cent higher at ₹460. In comparison, the Nifty index was up 0.76 per cent.

The company said that the Project Ganga portal (www.projectganga.in) is now live, enabling citizens, especially women across Uttar Pradesh, to apply and participate in the initiative to become Digital Service Providers (DSPs) and build sustainable livelihoods in the emerging digital economy.

The initiative will onboard 8,000 to 10,000 DSPs at the Nyaya Panchayat level, empowering entrepreneurs to deliver last-mile connectivity and digital services in their respective regions. The initiative is expected to generate over 100,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities, with a strong emphasis on youth empowerment and participation of women entrepreneurs.

Project GANGA aims to build a robust, scalable digital backbone across Uttar Pradesh, extending highspeed broadband connectivity to over 20 lakh households over the next 2–3 years. Broadband services to customers will be offered under the brand name “Ganga Fiber”, delivering reliable, high-speed broadband connectivity designed to meet the needs of households, businesses, and public institutions across the state.

OneOTT Intertainment is a leading private internet service providers with over 1 million retail customers. It is a subsidiary of Hinduja Global Solutions and has a strong presence in broadband and internet services in more than 350 cities and towns.