Clean Max surges 15% to record high on 900 MW partnership with Meta

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions shares today climbed more than 15 per cent in intraday trade to hit an all-time high level of ₹1,421.20 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after announcing a partnership with Meta Platforms.

The recently listed renewable energy company shares have outperformed the markets post market debut, with a rally of more than 40 per cent, compared with a 10 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index in 2026 so far. The company had issued its shares at ₹1,053 apiece in the primary markets.

CleanMax and Meta announce partnership At the time of writing this report around 10:30 AM, Clean Max Enviro shares traded firmly in the green to quote 7.5 per cent higher at ₹1,325.50.

In an exchange filing, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions and Meta have announced a 900 MW renewable energy partnership in India. Together, the companies will support the development of 837 MW of new solar and wind capacity across Rajasthan and Karnataka.

CleanMax's renewable energy projects support Meta's efforts to add new generation to the grid, advance its goal of matching its electricity use with 100 per cent clean and renewable energy, and will help address Meta's value chain emissions in the region.

"CleanMax will develop and operate 837 MW of new renewable energy capacity across Rajasthan and Karnataka, comprising large-scale solar and wind projects. Meta is purchasing 100 per cent of the environmental attributes from these projects," the statement said.

ALSO READ: Meta deal, 49th AGM, stock at 52-week low: Why are analysts bullish on RIL? Combined with previously announced projects, the partnership now represents more than 900 MW of renewable energy capacity.

Clean Max Enviro: Analyst sees more upside Rajesh Palviya Jain, senior vice president, head of research, Axis Securities, said that the stock is currently trading near its all-time highs, and despite the strong rally over the past couple of months from lower levels, the overall structure remains attractive.

"As long as the stock stays above the ₹1,260 zone, a buy on dips strategy is recommended. There is potential for the stock to extend its gains and move toward the ₹1,400–₹1,450 range in the near term. Overall, the strategy should be to accumulate on declines, as the technical structure continues to look favorable," he said.