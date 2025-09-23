Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 03:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Rupee slides to record low amid US visa, trade concerns; ends at 88.75/$

Rupee slides to record low amid US visa, trade concerns; ends at 88.75/$

The domestic currency ended 44 paise lower at 88.75 against the dollar on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

The Indian Rupee closed at a fresh record low on Monday as the US visa fee hike and trade policy uncertainty weighed on sentiment.
 
The domestic currency ended 44 paise lower at 88.75 against the dollar on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg. During the session, the rupee hit an all-time low of 88.79, tracking the depreciation so far this year to 3.54 per cent. In the last 12 months, the currency has fallen by 5.86 per cent. 
 
The hike in H-1B visa fees sparked worries over remittances and potential equity outflows from India's information technology IT sector, Kunal Sodhani, head of treasury at Shinhan Bank, noted. Outflows by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and India-US tariff uncertainty continue to weigh on the Rupee, he added. 
 
   
FPIs offloaded stocks worth ₹2,910.09 crore on Monday and have sold equities worth ₹1.37 trillion so far this year, according to NSDL data. 
 
Oil demand was seen as well today, and the weakness remained in sync with its other Asian currencies, Sodhani said. "For the dollar-rupee pain, 88.10 remains a good base which seems to have shifted from 87.70 levels, while 89.00 levels are on cards."

Topics : Markets Rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar Brent crude oil Indian rupee

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

