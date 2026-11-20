The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday proposed a series of governance changes for market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) such as stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories.

The proposed changes include lower age and term limits for public interest directors (PIDs), a 12-year cap on the combined tenure of managing directors across MIIs, and a board seat for the Association of Mutual Funds in India's (AMFI's) chief executive at the repo clearing corporation.

The regulator has proposed cutting the maximum age of PIDs from 75 to 70 years and the cap on terms from three to two. A PID would serve two terms of three years each across MIIs.

The regulator said the role is quasi-regulatory and more demanding than that of an ordinary non-executive director, and that a narrow pool of individuals can circulate between MIIs.

Further, Sebi has proposed that a single term of a managing director (MD) would not exceed five years, with a maximum of two terms and eight years in one MII.

Across MIIs, an MD could serve three terms and 12 years in total. Those already serving as MDs would get a 15-year overall ceiling.

At present, an MD can serve 10 years in one MII and again at another, with no overall limit.

For executive directors (EDs), Sebi proposed eight years in a single MII and 16 years across MIIs.

As ED and MD together, the limits would be 12 years in one MII and 20 years across MIIs. Incumbent PIDs, MDs and EDs would continue until their ongoing terms end.

“Limits on MD tenure address key man risk. At the same time, staff of MIIs who aspire to senior executive positions should see a credible and orderly path to growth. A ceiling of 8 years as ED in a single MII, with a combined ceiling of 12 years as ED and MD, allows a career path to the top while keeping all executive tenures within known bounds,” noted Sebi.

PIDs may also be barred from simultaneous directorships in associates of MIIs, which are currently outside the restriction.

Sebi said this closes a structuring gap. The cap on statutory committee memberships per PID would be fixed at four, from the present five.

Sebi also proposed that AMFI's chief executive may be appointed, ex officio, to the board of AMC Repo Clearing Ltd (ARCL), which began operations in July 2023.

To manage conflicts, the AMFI chief would not sit on the risk management, members or regulatory oversight committees, would recuse themselves from decisions on risk parameters and default management, and would have no access to participant-level data. The appointment would be linked to further capital contribution by AMCs.