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Home / Markets / News / Sebi tightens code of conduct for board members on conflict of interest

Sebi tightens code of conduct for board members on conflict of interest

Sebi has introduced a stricter governance framework for board members, tightening norms on conflicts of interest, disclosures, recusals, investments and post-retirement restrictions

SEBI

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) (Photo: Reuters)

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 7:57 PM IST

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The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has overhauled its governance framework for board members, introducing a detailed code on conflicts of interest that significantly tightens rules on disclosures, recusals and non-permitted investments.
 
The new code marks a shift from broad ethical guidelines to a more prescriptive, compliance-driven regime, compared with the five-page code introduced in 2008.
 
The revised code explicitly bars whole-time members (WTMs) and their families from making fresh investments in non-permitted instruments during their tenure, while also mandating detailed disclosures of such holdings.
 
Board members will not be permitted to invest in equity, instruments convertible into equity, or derivatives linked to equity or commodities.
 
 
The new 17-page code of conduct specifies the options available to board members for dealing with non-permitted investments at the time of joining. WTMs will have the option of either liquidating these investments or freezing them until the completion of their tenure. They may also sell these investments with prior approval or disclose a trading plan for the sale of such investments to Sebi's Office of Ethics and Compliance.

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The regulator had earlier tightened its code of conduct for employees. However, as WTMs and other board members may be appointed from outside or as representatives of other bodies, a separate code of conduct has been prescribed.
 
Additionally, WTMs have been deemed insiders under the Sebi (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations and will be bound by their provisions.
 
The market regulator's code of conduct came under scrutiny following allegations of conflict of interest against former chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch.
 
The new code also strengthens disclosure requirements, requiring members to periodically report financial assets, liabilities, immovable property and professional interests, along with any material changes within specified timelines.
 
In a move aimed at enhancing transparency, Sebi has formalised a comprehensive recusal mechanism. It clearly defines conflicted relationships, spanning financial, professional and personal links, and mandates complete withdrawal from related proceedings.
 
A digital system will record disclosures and recusals, with summaries to be published in the regulator's annual report.
 
Another notable addition is the provision for public participation. Individuals will be able to flag potential conflicts to the ethics committee, which will examine and escalate cases where necessary.
 
Further, the updated framework introduces explicit post-retirement restrictions, including a two-year cooling-off period before former board members can represent matters before Sebi.
 
The new code also introduces a cap on investments in pooled vehicles managed by Sebi-regulated entities, limiting such exposure to 25 per cent of total financial investments.

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Topics : SEBI Board members

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 7:57 PM IST

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