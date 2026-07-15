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Home / Markets / News / HDFC AMC net up 12% in Q1; Abakkus MF launches large & midcap fund

HDFC AMC net up 12% in Q1; Abakkus MF launches large & midcap fund

HDFC AMC reported a 12% rise in June-quarter profit to ₹837 crore and Abakkus Mutual Fund has launched a large & midcap fund

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2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 7:09 PM IST

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HDFC AMC net up 12% to Rs 837 crore in Q1
 
HDFC AMC on Wednesday reported a 12 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 837 crore for the June quarter. Its net profit in the year-ago period was Rs 748 crore. Revenue from operations rose 14 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1100 crore. The AMC managed average assets of Rs 9.4 trillion through its mutual fund (MF) schemes during the quarter, which is 11.2 per cent of the total assets of the MF industry. Its MF schemes recorded 17.2 million systematic transactions in June 2026 valued at Rs 4,810 crore.
 
 
Abakkus MF launches large & midcap fund
 
Abakkus Mutual Fund (MF) on Wednesday announced the launch of its large & midcap fund. The scheme will allocate around 35-45 per cent to stocks in each of the large-cap and mid-cap market segments. According to the fund house, the combination will provide investors a balanced opportunity to participate in both established market leaders and emerging growth companies through a research-led investment approach, the fund house said. "As India’s economic landscape continues to evolve, it is creating compelling opportunities across both established market leaders and emerging businesses with the potential to become tomorrow’s champions," said Sunil Singhania, Founder, Abakkus Asset Manager.
 

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Topics : HDFC AMC AMC Mutual Funds

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 7:09 PM IST

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