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Home / Markets / News / Sebi proposes easing nomination norms for demat accounts, MF folios

Sebi proposes easing nomination norms for demat accounts, MF folios

Markets regulator Sebi proposes making nomination default for demat and mutual fund accounts, simplifying compliance norms and streamlining nominee requirements for investors

Sebi

In a consultation paper, Sebi suggested making nomination the default option for new accounts, requiring investors to explicitly opt out if they choose not to appoint a nominee.

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday proposed easing nomination norms for demat accounts and mutual fund folios to simplify investor onboarding and reduce compliance friction.
 
In a consultation paper, Sebi suggested making nomination the default option for new accounts, requiring investors to explicitly opt out if they choose not to appoint a nominee.
 
It also proposed streamlining nominee details by making only the name and relationship mandatory, while keeping other fields optional. Further, the regulator recommended capping the number of nominees at four and routing access for incapacitated investors through a power of attorney mechanism, instead of granting such access to nominees.
 
 
The proposals come in the wake of operational challenges flagged under the existing framework. Sebi has invited public comments on the consultation paper until April 7.
 

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Topics : SEBI Stock Market Sebi norms demat account Market news

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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