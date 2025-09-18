Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / TechD Cybersecurity IPO booked 718x; check allotment status, latest GMP

TechD Cybersecurity IPO booked 718x; check allotment status, latest GMP

Investors who applied for the TechD Cybersecurity IPO can check their allotment status online through the NSE or the registrar's website, Purva Sharegistry (India)

TechD Cybersecurity IPO GMP

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

TechD Cybersecurity IPO Allotment Status:  The initial public offering (IPO) of cybersecurity solutions provider TechD Cybersecurity received overwhelming demand from investors, with the issue being oversubscribed by a massive 718.37 times by the end of the subscription period on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.
 
With the bidding now closed, the next step is the share allotment, which is expected to take place today, September 18, 2025. Investors who applied for the TechD Cybersecurity IPO can check their allotment status online through the NSE or the registrar’s website, Purva Sharegistry (India).
 
Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check the TechD Cybersecurity IPO allotment status:
 
 
Check TechD Cybersecurity IPO allotment status on Purva Sharegistry (India): https://www.purvashare.com/investor-service/ipo-query 
 
Check TechD Cybersecurity IPO allotment status on NSE:https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Also Read

IPO

Last day to bid for Euro Pratik Sales IPO: Check subscription status, GMP

TechDefence Labs IPO

TechDefence Labs IPO sees huge demand: subscription tops 400x; GMP up 88%

Sensex, BSE, stock markets

Stock market closing highlights: Sensex rises 595 pts; Nifty at 25,239; Auto, Realty lead rally

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO GMP

GMP signals strong debut for Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO shares

Airfloa Rail Technology IPO allotment status

Airfloa Rail Technology IPO booked 281x; check allotment status, latest GMP

 

TechD Cybersecurity IPO details 

The public offering consisted entirely of a fresh issue of 2 million shares, aggregating to ₹38.99 crore. The company offered the shares in a price band of ₹183 to ₹193 per share, with a lot size of 600 shares. The issue was open for subscription from Monday, September 15, to Wednesday, September 17, 2025.
 
Purva Sharegistry (India) is the registrar to the issue, while GYR Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager. The proceeds from the public issue will be utilised for investment in human resources, capital expenditure for setting up a Global Security Operations Centre (GSOC) at Ahmedabad, and for general corporate purposes.
 

TechD Cybersecurity IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

As the allotment process is underway, the unlisted shares of TechD Cybersecurity are witnessing strong activity in the grey market. Sources tracking unofficial market activity have revealed that the company’s unlisted shares were trading at around ₹388 per share. This reflects a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹195, or 101.04 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band.
 

TechD Cybersecurity IPO tentative listing

Shares of TechD Cybersecurity are scheduled to debut on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Monday, September 22, 2025. Grey market trends suggest a favourable listing, assuming the current sentiment holds. If these trends continue, the shares could deliver a return of over 90 per cent upon listing, as the BSE has capped the listing gain of SME IPOs at a 90 per cent premium.
 
It’s important to note that grey market activity is unofficial and unregulated. Therefore, investors should not rely solely on GMP as an indicator of the listing price or post-listing performance.
 

About TechD Cybersecurity

TechD Cybersecurity (Techdefence) is a customer-centric cybersecurity solutions provider that delivers end-to-end services to enterprises, helping businesses remain secure in the digital world. The company offers a comprehensive range of services that include Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) solutions, Cyber Program Managed Services, Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT), Compliance Services, Specialised Services, and Staff Augmentation Services.
 
These offerings are designed to meet the diverse needs of clients across various industries and sectors, positioning TechD Cybersecurity as a versatile and capable player in the cybersecurity domain.
 

More From This Section

Indian IT Stocks rally after Fed rate cuts

Nifty IT index up 1.7% on Fed cuts; sell the rally or buy the dips?

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 350 pts; Nifty holds 25,420 on Fed's 25bps rate cut; IT index up 1%

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki joins ₹5 trillion market cap club; stock up 30% from Aug low

Infosys Share Buyback tax implications

Infosys buyback: Should you participate? Here are the tax implications

Biocon, Biocon logo

Biocon share price rises 3% as arm gets USFDA nod for two drugs; details

Topics : IPO allotment IPO GMP SME IPOs initial public offerings IPOs IPO listing time NSE SME platform

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon