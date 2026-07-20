Trading ideas today: Piramal Pharma, Authum Investment, Vaibhav Global

Stocks to buy today: Recommendations by Kunal Kamble of Bonanza

Piramal Pharma

Piramal Pharma has confirmed a breakout above a descending trendline after a prolonged consolidation, signaling the potential start of a fresh uptrend. The breakout is supported by improving price action and steady trading volumes, reflecting renewed buying interest. The stock has reclaimed its 20, 50 and 100-day moving averages, while the 200-day EMA remains within reach, indicating continued improvement in the broader technical structure. Additionally, the RSI has crossed above the 60 mark with a positive crossover, highlighting strengthening bullish momentum. Sustaining above the breakout level could trigger further upside, making the stock an attractive buy candidate for positional investors.

Buy Range: ₹180

Stop Loss: ₹166

Target: ₹205

Authum Investment & Infrastructure

Authum Investment & Infrastructure has delivered a decisive breakout above a key horizontal resistance zone, supported by a strong bullish candle and a sharp increase in trading volumes, indicating fresh accumulation. The stock has reclaimed its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages, confirming a positive shift in the overall trend. The breakout follows a prolonged consolidation phase, suggesting the potential beginning of a sustained upward move. Additionally, the RSI has surged above the 60 mark with a bullish crossover, reflecting strengthening momentum. Sustaining above the breakout level is likely to attract further buying interest, making the stock an attractive buy candidate for positional investors.

Buy Range: ₹572

Stop Loss: ₹526

Target: ₹662

Vaibhav Global

Vaibhav Global has confirmed a decisive breakout above a long-term descending trendline and a bullish ascending triangle pattern, signaling the resumption of its primary uptrend. The breakout is supported by strong price action and improving trading volumes, indicating fresh accumulation. The stock is trading comfortably above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages, reflecting a robust bullish structure across multiple timeframes. Additionally, the RSI has moved above the 60 mark with a positive crossover, highlighting strengthening momentum. Sustaining above the breakout zone could trigger further upside, making the stock an attractive buy candidate for positional investors with favorable risk-reward potential.

Buy Range: ₹262

Stop Loss: ₹243

Target: ₹300

Disclaimer: This article is written by Kunal Kamble, sr. technical research analyst at Bonanza. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

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