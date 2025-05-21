Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 02:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
J Kumar Infraprojects share price pops 4% as Q4 profit rises 15% YoY

J Kumar Infraprojects share price pops 4% as Q4 profit rises 15% YoY

J Kumar Infra share price rose on the back of healthy results in the March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25).

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

J Kumar Infra share price: Infrastructure company J Kumar Infraprojects shares were buzzing in trade on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 3.63 per cent to ₹725 per share. 
 
However, by 1:40 PM, J Kumar Infra shares were off day’s high and were trading 2.84 per cent higher at ₹719.45 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.47 per cent higher at 81,564.77 level.

Why did J Kumar Infra share rise today?

J Kumar Infra’s profit rose 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹114 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹100 crore in Q4FY24.
 
 
Its revenue from operations, too, rose 15 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,633 crore in the March quarter of FY25, from ₹1,425 crore in the March quarter of FY24.

At the operating level, Ebitda rose 16 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹235 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹203 crore in Q4FY24. Ebitda margin expanded 10 basis points (bps) to 14.4 per cent in Q4FY25, from 14.3 per cent in Q4FY24.
 
Kamal J Gupta, managing director of J Kumar Infra said, "Our continued focus on operational excellence has resulted in another year of strong performance, highlighted by a record-high order backlog and strengthened project execution capabilities. Our proficiency in managing and delivering complex, largescale projects is a key driver of growth and positions us well for sustained success in a competitive market. Our strategic commitment to expanding and diversifying our project portfolio positions us to seize emerging opportunities, support long-term sustainable growth, and enhance value for our shareholders.” 
 
Besides, the company secured projects worth ₹2,033 crore during Q4FY25. It bagged projects of ₹4,700 crore during FY25.  
J Kumar Infra dividend

The Board of Directors of J Kumar Infra have proposed a dividend at ₹4 per equity share subject to shareholders approval in the AGM. 

About J Kumar Infra

J Kumar Infraprojects, founded in 1980 by Jagdishkumar M Gupta, is an infrastructure company recognised for its expertise in executing large-scale and technically complex projects. Over the decades, JKIL has established itself as a key player in sectors such as transportation, irrigation, civil construction, and piling. With a focus on metro rail systems—both underground and elevated—flyovers, bridges, roads, and tunnels, the company has contributed significantly to India’s urban development and infrastructure modernisation.
 

First Published: May 21 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

