Equities or bonds? Where to invest in a rising interest rate scenario

-
ALSO READ
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Lending rates unchanged amid Omicron scare
RBI policy highlights: Prioritising inflation over growth, says Das
Parliament LIVE: UPA term was India's 'andhkaal', says FM Sitharaman
Credit risk funds once again back on investors' radar, shows data
RBI monetary policy: Evolving trade-offs warrant deep analysis
-
Equities and bond markets have been mired in uncertainty as global central banks turn off liquidity taps even as they stare at feeble economic growth due to the Ukraine-Russia war.
After three months into the new calendar year, returns from domestic benchmark indices remain nil.
Globally, the benchmark indices in Japan, China, the US, the UK, Russia, and Europe have given negative returns between 7 and 31 per cent.
In the money market, the 10-year US bond yields have inched up over 70 per cent so far this year, while domestic yields have hardened 11.5 per cent.
A rise in bond yields indicates losses on the bonds an investor already owns.
And the road ahead isn’t getting easier.
According to analysts, the problem for equity investors is they are unclear where the peak in inflation is.
Fixed income or bond markets, on the other hand, fear that aggressive monetary policy will hit the economy, animal spirits and consumer demand.
As pointed out by Akash Prakash in a Business Standard Opinion piece, we are entering a dangerous phase for the US economy and markets. If the US yield curve inversion remains for 90 days, the US markets go into a significant decline, equity markets globally will struggle till differentiation sets in and the fundamentals prevail again.
Back home, the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee retained its accommodative stance, but changed the wording to remain accommodative while focusing on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward.
This, analysts say, hints that the RBI will likely change its policy stance to neutral in the June MPC meeting, setting the stage for a short rate hiking cycle in the second half of 2022.
Against this backdrop, where should investors park their money in a rising interest rate scenario?
Vijayakumar also says financials may also perform well in FY23 as rising interest rates will support interest income.
However, if someone is risk averse and prefers debt market over equities, Sunil Subramaniam suggests investing in floating interest rate-linked bond schemes.
Clearly, markets are in for a wild ride till inflation scenario becomes clearer and the Ukraine-Russia war ends with a mutually agreeable solution.
Given this, the movement in bond yields will dictate equity markets globally in the near-term.
On Wednesday, markets will react to the retail inflation data of India, and the US, and will track Q4 result of IT major Infosys.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU