Market Wrap, May 30: Sensex up 330 pts on F&O expiry day; Nifty at 11,946

Benchmark indices on Thursday resumed their record closing run after one-day drop on the back of gains made in index heavyweights Reliance Industries and HDFC twins on the expiry day of May series Futures & Options (F&O) contracts.

The benchmark index closed 330 points, or 0.84 per cent, higher, at 39,832 levels, with NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, TCS, and YES Bank leading the list of gainers. Out of the 30 BSE constituents, 21 ended the day in the green.

The broader Nifty50 index settled at 11,946 levels, with a gain of 85 points, or 0.71 per cent. The market breadth was in favour of buyers. About 877 stocks advanced and 872 shares declined on the NSE.



The sectoral indices traded mixed in the day. Fin Service Index was the top gainer among the indices, up 1.16 per cent, while Auto index took the deepest cut, down 0.56 per cent.

In the broader market, the rose 60 points, or 0.40 per cent, to settle at 15,061, while the finished the day 30 points, or 0.2 per cent, higher at 14,964 levels.

BUZZING STOCKS

Voltamp Transformers on Thursday rose 12.75 per cent to Rs 1,216.65 on the BSE, supported by the 10 per cent rally after the company recommended a total dividend of Rs 22.50 per share for the year ended March 31, 2019.

Shares of Manpasand Beverages continued their downward spiral on Thursday, slipping 9.94 per cent to hit an all-time low of Rs 57.10 per share on the BSE. The stock took the beating after some of its officials, who are under judicial custody following search by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department, were denied bail. The stock has tanked 48 per cent in the last four trading sessions.