Market Wrap, Nov 1: Market ends flat, Sensex adds 36 pts, Nifty at 11,900

Headlines of the day:

>> Market ends flat, Sensex adds 36 pts, Nifty at 11,900;

>> Dish TV, ZEE Entertainment jumps up to 29%

>> Maruti Suzuki sales grows 4.5% in October; key segments report growth; &

>> Oct GST collections remain subdued at Rs 95,380 cr despite festive season

The in detail:

Benchmark indices ended Friday's volatile session on a flat note with positive bias. Buying in select hevyweights such as HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, ITC and Axis Bank helped indices end in the green.

The S&P BSE Sensex added 36 points or 0.09 per cent to settle at 40,165 levels. During the day, the index hit a high and low of 40,283 and 40,014, respectively. IndusInd Bank (up 5 per cent) emerged as the top gainer on the index and YES Bank (down over 6 per cent) the worst performer.

Out of 30 constituents, 15 ended in the green and rest 15 in the red.

In the broader market, both midcaps and small-caps outperformed the benchmarks. The S&P BSE MidCap index ended at 14,891, up 26 points or 0.18 per cent while S&P BSE SmallCap index gained 43 points or 0.32 per cent at 13,601.

Market breadth was tilted in favour of buyers as out of 2,767 companies traded on the BSE, 1,423 advanced and 1,172 declined while 171 remained unchanged.

On the NSE, the broader Nifty50 index ended at 11,899.50, up 22 points or 0.19 per cent.

On a weekly basis, Sensex gained 2.83 per cent while Nifty added 2.72 per cent.

Sectorally, barring auto and IT stocks, all the sectoral indices on the NSE ended in the green. Media stocks jumped the most with the Nifty Media jumping nearly 8 per cent to 1,923.15 levels.

Volatility index India VIX declined 4 per cent to 15.62 levels.

Buzzing stocks:

Dish TV and Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) rallied up to 29 per cent on the BSE. According to a report by CNBC-TV18, the company has asked the lenders to put shares in an escrow account.

Thursday's terrific performer YES Bank today declined over 6 per cent to settle at Rs 66.60 apiece on the BSE ahead of its September quarter results.

IndusInd Bank ended 5 per cent higher at Rs 1,379.45 on the BSE after the bank announced selection of a potential successor to Ramesh Sobti, the current Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO). It, however, did not name the successor. Sobti's tenure will end in March 2020, when he turns 70.

Shares of Cochin Shipyard hit a 52-week high of Rs 412, up 6 per cent on the BSE after the company won contract worth Rs 3,000 crore. At close, the stock at Rs 409.50 apiece on the BSE, up over 5 per cent.

On the downside, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) shares slipped as much as 4.42 per cent to Rs 140.30 apiece on the BSE after the company reported 83 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in profit before tax (PBT) at Rs 814.48 crore for the quarter ending September, owing to higher inventory losses and a decline in refinery margin. It had recorded Rs 4,805.74 crore PBT during the same period last year. The stock ended at Rs 142.65 apiece on the BSE, up around 3 per cent.

Global markets:

Asian shares scaled three-month highs on Friday as a surprise bounce in Chinese manufacturing activity eclipsed doubts raised by a report over whether the United States and China can reach a long-term trade deal. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.65 per cent and Seoul's Kospi rose 0.77 per cent. The Nikkei underperformed, ending the day down 0.33 per cent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan reversed early losses to touch fresh three-month highs, and was last up 0.4 per cent.

Oil prices were little changed but set for a slide of about 4 per cent on the week hurt by rising global supply and concerns about future demand.