Market Wrap: Sensex settles 158 points lower at 35,876; YES Bank surges 32%

The frontline indices ended lower on Thursday led by a fall in IT, metal and financial stocks.

The S&P BSE ended at 35,158, down 158 points or 0.44 per cent, while the broader Nifty50 index settled at 10,746, down 48 points or 0.44 per cent.

Among the sectoral indices, the IT index, the top loser of the day, settled 1.12 per cent lower driven by a fall in Oracle Financial Services Software and Infosys. The Financial Services index, too, ended 0.57 per cent lower weighed by HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finserv.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index ended 72 points, or 0.52 per cent lower, while S&P BSE SmallCap index settled at 13,363, down 23 points, or 0.17 per cent.

BUZZING STOCKS

Shares of YES Bank zoomed 30 per cent to Rs 220 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in intra-day trade, after the private sector bank said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not found any divergence in the asset classification and provisioning done by the lender during financial year 2017-18. The stock ended 31.37 per cent higher at Rs 222.60.

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) rose 8 per cent to Rs 440 apiece in the intra-day trade, rallying 52 per cent from their January's low on the BSE. The stock closed at Rs 433.30, up 6.19 per cent.

149 stocks from BSE SmallCap index fall over 25% since January



Shares of small-cap companies continued to be under pressure with the S&P BSE SmallCap index hitting a fresh 52-week low of 13,286 on the BSE in intra-day trade on Thursday.

Thus far in the current calendar year 2019 (CY19), the BSE Smallcap index slipped 10 per cent, as compared to 9 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Midcap and a 0.42 per cent fall in the benchmark index S&P BSE