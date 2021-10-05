Who are the smartest stock market investors among Modi govt ministers?

-
ALSO READ
Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE: Anurag Thakur takes charge as new I&B minisiter
Modi Cabinet 2.0, with 77 ministers, is all about politics and governance
No fresh agenda, lots of unfinished work for PM Modi's new ministers to do
From Anupriya Patel to Bharati Pawar, meet newly inducted women ministers
Cabinet reshuffle: Full list of Modi govt ministers, and their portfolios
-
India’s benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended 2020-21 with gains of around 70%, the most in 11 years. India’s market capitalisation climbed over 80% during the year – by Rs 91 trillion to Rs 204 trillion. The stock market performance translated into profits for some of the top cabinet ministers in the government, too, reveal declarations submitted with the Prime Minister’s Office.
Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah’s net worth grew 32% to almost Rs 38 crore in FY21. This was mainly due to a 74% jump in the value of shares held by him. He declared the total value of his securities at Rs 24.5 crore as of March 31, 2021, compared with Rs 13.5 crore the previous year. His portfolio includes Rs 19.7 crore worth of inherited securities and Rs 3.78 crore worth of purchased securities.
According to the affidavit submitted by Shah to the Election Commission in 2019, his listed equity portfolio consisted of more than 190 stocks. His top holdings include Reliance Industries, L&T Finance, Tata Consultancy Services, UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti Suzuki and ITC.
The value of stocks in Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal’s portfolio grew by 96% to Rs 5.33 crore from Rs 2.72 crore in FY20. Among the richest ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet, Goyal also saw his net worth increasing by Rs 2.8 crore, or 10%, to Rs 30.26 crore.
Meanwhile, the Franklin Templeton Credit Crisis impacted Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri’s assets. His disclosure shows investments worth Rs 18.6 lakh in Franklin Credit Risk Fund, one of the six schemes voluntarily wound up by the fund house last year. The scheme had marked down the value of its exposure to YES Bank and Vodafone Idea’s debt after creating segregated portfolios.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who was inducted into the Union Cabinet in July held three listed stocks – Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, L&T and Vedanta – which together had a value of Rs 6.23 lakh.
Another new face in the Union Cabinet, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, has declared mutual fund investments to the tune of about Rs 11 lakh. His MF holdings account for a minuscule portion of his total assets of Rs 35.4 crore.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have no exposure to the stock market, and they have seen only marginal increase in their net worths.
While the value of Sitharaman’s assets were almost unchanged from Rs 1.4 crore in her FY20 disclosure, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s total assets fell marginally from Rs 5.21 crore to Rs 4.93 crore.
And, finally, the latest declaration made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows his net worth as of March 31 at Rs 3.07 crore. This is up by nearly Rs 22 lakh from Rs 2.85 crore last year which is a jump of 7%. PM Modi has no stock market or mutual fund investments. His assets have mainly increased due to receipts from bank fixed deposits.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU