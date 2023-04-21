close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Volume IconTMS Ep416: Apple's India plans, real MVPs of IPL, markets, chit funds

Can Apple replicate its China success in India? Are small-town players the real MVPs of IPL? As heat wave intensifies, is it time to buy consumer appliance stocks? What are chit funds? Answers here

ImageTeam TMS New Delhi
TMS

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 8:07 AM IST
Follow Us
Hundreds of Apple loyalists -- some of them from Rajasthan and distant Madhya Pradesh -- erupted in joy when Tim Cook flung open the doors of Apple’s store in Delhi’s upmarket Saket on Thursday morning. And just two days ago, Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex was also witness to similar sparks of enthusiasm, where Apple CEO opened the first retail store of the company. For Apple, this is another, very visible, example of the bet it has placed on India, not just as a manufacturing base but also as a market. But can Apple replicate its China success in India? 
Apple Inc was also keen on buying IPL media rights for a five-year cycle beginning 2023. But the Californian tech giant had pulled out of the auction along with Amazon and Alphabet last year. Moving on, if you have been following the latest season of IPL, Rinku Singh’s last-over heroics in the match between KKR and Gujarat Titans on April 9, is sure to have taken your breath away. With this stellar performance, Singh found himself in a long line of IPL players who, while not billed at the top in the annual auction, proved to be the most valued performers for their teams. So, are undercard IPL players the real MVPs of the game? And are their price tags lighter than their value? 

Temperatures, meanwhile, are rising. Not just in IPL stadiums, but off the fields too. And the soaring mercury is also driving the sales of air conditioners, coolers and other similar products. So is it time to buy consumer appliance stocks? 
India has had several types of investment instruments which attracted people with the promise of good returns. Chit funds are one of them. But they have also been in the news for wrong reasons. West Bengal’s chit fund scam is one such example. And so is the recent one in Andhra Pradesh. But exactly what is a chit fund? Listen to this episode of the podcast for the answers. 



Topics :Apple IndiaIPLHeat waveChit funds

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 8:10 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Alamode by Akanksha: The Revolutionizing Fast Fashion Brand in India

Image

World Sleep day 2023: Do you have problems falling asleep?

Image
3 min read

Over 1 mn people join nationwide protests against pension reform in France

Image

Mamata meets Patnaik, calls to strengthen India's federal structure

Image

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Most Popular

View More

Delhi LG Saxena reviews progress of legacy waste disposal at landfill sites

Image
Volume Icon

TMSEp396: US Fed rate hike, Bisleri, air pollution, Credit Suisse AT1 bonds

Image

IndiGo Airline plans to have 350 aircraft in its fleet next fiscal

Image

DigiClaim launched for National Crop Insurance Portal's claim disbursal

Image

PM Modi to visit poll-bound Karnataka on March 25 to inaugurate projects

Image
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon