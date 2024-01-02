India Inc. showed remarkable resilience in 2023, despite global and domestic headwinds. Its net profit share in GDP is now just shy of 5%. And as we welcome the new year, what do the Indian CEOs think 2024 will be like for corporations. Here is the results of a Business Standard poll conducted for CEOs on their 2024 outlook.

Clearly, industry leaders are upbeat about the Indian economy. And just like us, they are also eagerly waiting to know the outcome of upcoming General Elections. And before that, just a few days from now, the country will witness the inauguration of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. So what are the other important events that may shape 2024?

The year 2023, meanwhile, was the eighth straight year when the Indian stock markets hit record highs on the back of solid macroeconomic fundamentals and retail interest. As we kick start 2024, we take a deep dive into the top events that investors should watch out, and the key levels on the indices this year.

Last year, we also saw Hamas fighters entering Israeli territory and killing at least 1,000 unarmed people. The Israeli response was fierce. At least 20,000 people have lost their lives in Palestine so far. The clash is finding echo in the Red Sea too, where Iran-aligned Houthi rebels are targeting cargo ships-- which they claim have some Israeli links. Now the US has formed a coalition to safeguard commerce in the region. Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers.