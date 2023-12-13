Four years after launching Lemon-Dou in Japan, Coca Cola is all set to test the ready-to-drink alcoholic beverage market in India with the same cocktail. In the beginning, the company is testing the waters in two states. So what does Coca-Cola’s entry into India’s alcohol market mean?

Clearly there will be more than just fizz, as Coca Cola is a household name. Moving on, the Supreme Court has upheld the abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The apex court said that Article 370 of the Constitution was a “temporary provision”, which was meant to serve a transitional purpose. So what was the significance of Article 370?

Elections in J&K are likely to be held close to the general elections next year. Let us now turn our gaze to financial markets. Among equity mutual funds, the small-cap category is in the lead with the highest net inflows this year, but right behind it are thematic or sectoral funds, which have emerged as the other popular choice. Find out what is driving traction in these funds and the approach investors should take.

Shares of Alphabet -- the parent company of Google -- crashed by about 10% after the company lost an antitrust battle with Epic Games this week. A federal court jury observed that Google’s mobile app store maintains a monopoly in the Android app distribution and payments market. Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers.