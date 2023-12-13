Sensex (0.05%)
69584.60 + 33.57
Nifty (0.10%)
20926.35 + 19.95
Nifty Smallcap (0.89%)
6813.75 + 59.85
Nifty Midcap (0.88%)
44947.30 + 391.55
Nifty Bank (-0.01%)
47092.25 -5.30
Heatmap

Volume IconTMSEp584: Coca Cola Lemon-Dou, Article370, thematic funds, Google antitrust

Why is Coca Cola eyeing the alcobev market? What was the significance of Article 370? Why are thematic funds gaining traction? Epic's antitrust win against Google explained. All answers here

ImageTeam TMS New Delhi
TMS

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 8:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Four years after launching Lemon-Dou in Japan, Coca Cola is all set to test the ready-to-drink alcoholic beverage market in India with the same cocktail. In the beginning, the company is testing the waters in two states. So what does Coca-Cola’s entry into India’s alcohol market mean? 

Clearly there will be more than just fizz, as Coca Cola is a household name. Moving on, the Supreme Court has upheld the abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The apex court said that Article 370 of the Constitution was a “temporary provision”, which was meant to serve a transitional purpose. So what was the significance of Article 370? 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Elections in J&K are likely to be held close to the general elections next year. Let us now turn our gaze to financial markets. Among equity mutual funds, the small-cap category is in the lead with the highest net inflows this year, but right behind it are thematic or sectoral funds, which have emerged as the other popular choice. Find out what is driving traction in these funds and the approach investors should take.

Shares of Alphabet -- the parent company of Google -- crashed by about 10% after the company lost an antitrust battle with Epic Games this week. A federal court jury observed that Google’s mobile app store maintains a monopoly in the Android app distribution and payments market. Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers. 


Also Read

Coca-Cola conducting pilot test of its alcohol-based beverage, Lemon-Dou

Passengers can carry 2 sealed bottles of alcohol per person in Delhi metro

SC upholds abrogation of Article 370: Here are top 10 points from verdict

Lemon Tree Hotels rallies 15% in 4 days on signing new property in Shimla

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation

TMS Ep583: Small retail loans, sugar supply, Rahul Singh, Google's Gemini

TMS Ep582: North-South divide, govt's cash outgo, markets, interim budget

TMS Ep581: Pandemic-preparedness, internet growth, markets, 10,000-yr clock

TMS Ep581: Pandemic-preparedness, internet growth, markets, 10,000-yr clock

TMS Ep580: Q2 GDP numbers, Chennai calamity, RBI MPC, trading hours

Topics :Article 370coca cola indiaEquity Mutual FundsGoogle Antitrust

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 8:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySecurity Breach in ParliamentGold Price Today2001 Parliament attackiQOO 12 Gen3 LaunchedMax Healthcare Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BPCL plans to buy Venezuela oil; deal not to harm Russian imports: OfficialHPL Electric and Power bags smart meter orders worth Rs 545 crore

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attackSecurity breach in Parliament: 2 men with canisters jump inside Lok Sabha

Economy News

Imports of luxury chocolate brands zoom 45% on steady uptick in demandPiyush Goyal discusses progress of FTA deal during EFTA delegation meet
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon