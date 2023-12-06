Sensex (0.47%)
69619.97 + 323.83
Nifty (0.41%)
20939.75 + 84.65
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
44231.85 + 108.95
Nifty Smallcap (0.23%)
6731.95 + 15.45
Nifty Bank (-0.29%)
46876.25 -136.00
Heatmap

BJP MPs who emerged victorious in assembly polls resign from Parliament

Sources said that the decision to resign as MPs was taken after a meeting with party president JP Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India

Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 2:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won three assembly elections in the Hindi heartland, the MPs who were fielded by the party in these elections and won their respective constituencies, have resigned from the Parliament.
As of now, a total of 10 MPs have resigned. Two other MPs Baba Balaknath and Renuka Singh did not come to the house today. BJP President J.P. Nadda led the delegation of these MPs during the meeting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Sources said that the decision to resign as MPs was taken after a meeting with party president JP Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
BJP leader Pralhad Singh Patel who won the MLA election from Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur told ANI, "I have resigned as a MP and will resign from the post of cabinet minister soon."
Former Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries of India Prahlad Singh Patel, Lok Sabha MPs Rakesh Singh, Uday Pratap and Riti Pathak are the MPs have resigned as MPs after winning from Madhya Pradesh.
Lok Sabha MPs Arun Sao and Gomati Sai resigned after securing wins in Chhattisgarh. Lok Sabha MPs Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Diya Kumari and Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena have also resigned after securing wins in Rajasthan.
The BJP fought the polls using the strength of the party organisation and the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party did not project any Chief Ministerial candidate in any of the poll-bound states.
The BJP created a record in Madhya Pradesh and came back to power after having ruled the state for 18 of the past 20 years. This is an apparent indication of the party's organizational hold in the state as well as popularity of its schemes and leadership.
Rajasthan seems to have followed the over three-decade-old trend of rotating governments and the Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot was defeated by the BJP.

Also Read

Asian Games: 'A proud moment', says Shooter Tomar on his double-win

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

100 day plan will be announced for development: Mizoram's next CM Lalduhoma

Meet Senthilkumar, the DMK MP whose 'gaumutra' remark stirred controversy

Sharad Pawar, Thackeray, Digvijaya to address public meeting on Dec 12

Don't divide India on basis of north-south; Modi always unites: Goyal

DMK MP Senthil Kumar expresses regret for north-south divide remark

The BJP bounced back strongly in Chhattisgarh where the ruling Congress was supposed to have done well. A strong, sustained and aggressive campaign and its matching Congress in poll promises seem to work for the BJP.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP Member of Parliament Assembly polls State assembly polls

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon