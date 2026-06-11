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Home / Politics / Fresh setback for TMC as MP Prakash Baraik resigns from Rajya Sabha

Fresh setback for TMC as MP Prakash Baraik resigns from Rajya Sabha

A tribal leader from Bengal, Baraik was serving as a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and the Consultative Committee on Tribal Affairs

Prakash Baraik

Prakash Baraik's resignation comes amid a series of exits from the Trinamool Congress | File Photo: X/@ChikPrakash

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 11:47 AM IST

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Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik resigned from the Upper House on Thursday, the third party MP to quit this week.

Baraik met Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan and submitted his resignation, sources said.

In his resignation letter, the West Bengal MP wrote, "I do hereby resign from the membership of Rajya Sabha, which may please be accepted with immediate effect."  He also thanked the chairman, deputy chairman and officials of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat for their cooperation during his tenure.

A tribal leader from West Bengal, Baraik was serving as a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and the Consultative Committee on Tribal Affairs.

 

His resignation comes amid a series of exits from the Trinamool Congress.

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On Monday, Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigned from the Upper House and subsequently announced his decision to quit the Trinamool Congress, citing differences with the party leadership.

Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev also resigned from Parliament and the party on Wednesday. Dev later met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in New Delhi, fuelling speculation about her future political plans.

With Baraik's resignation, the Trinamool Congress has now lost three Rajya Sabha members this week, dealing a fresh blow to the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

The TMC is facing a crisis following its defeat in the West Bengal Assembly polls and a rebellion that has significantly weakened its organisational and legislative strength.

Last week, more than two-thirds of the party's MLAs -- 58 out of 80 -- broke away from the official TMC legislature party and secured recognition as the principal opposition bloc in the West Bengal Assembly under expelled legislator Ritabrata Banerjee. The rebel camp has since claimed that its strength has risen further.

The crisis subsequently spread to Parliament, with rebel MPs led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar claiming the support of more than 20 Lok Sabha members. Jadavpur MP Saayoni Ghosh and Kolkata Dakshin MP Mala Roy joined the dissident lawmakers on Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : All India Trinamool Congress TMC West Bengal

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 11:47 AM IST

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