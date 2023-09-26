close
Sensex (-0.02%)
66014.55 -10.41
Nifty (0.04%)
19683.20 + 8.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.61%)
5792.95 + 35.00
Nifty Midcap (0.29%)
40521.60 + 115.90
Nifty Bank (-0.16%)
44696.20 -69.90
Heatmap

Kerala's left govt starts regional review meetings to assess performance

The review meeting for Palakkad, Malappuram, and Thrissur districts will be held in Thrissur on September 29

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 11:53 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Cabinet colleagues started their state-wide regional review meeting here on Tuesday in order to assess the public mood and review the performance of the state government.
Vijayan chaired the south regional review meeting that would discuss various programmes of the government and would also seek the opinion of the public regarding the implementation of the same, official sources said here.
The South regional review meeting includes the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta.
All senior officials of government departments, apart from district collectors from the three districts and ministers from these districts were present at the review meeting.
NGOs and prominent social workers were also invited to the meeting.
The media was not allowed to cover the details of the review meeting.

Also Read

Vijayan meets envoys of UAE, Vietnam at Kerala House in Delhi

Sharing dais with Kerala CM Vijayan in US to cost $50,000: Reports

Fuel price hike comes into effect, UDF observes 'black day' in Kerala

CPI(M) has become a Muslim party: Kerala BJP chief hits out at CM Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls medicos 'pillars' of public health sector

Akhilesh Yadav to kick off SP poll campaign from Sirmaur on Sept 27

'BJP's like the camel in tent' Sibal's dig after AIADMK walks out of NDA

'True statesman PM' whose actions spoke loud: Cong hails Manmohan Singh

OPCC launches 'Ghar Ghar Congress' campaign to reach voters in Odisha

BJP fields 7 LS MPs, including three Union ministers, in Madhya Pradesh

After the meeting of government department officials, a review meeting with senior police officials of these districts will be held in the afternoon.
The review meeting for Palakkad, Malappuram, and Thrissur districts will be held in Thrissur on September 29.
The review meeting for the districts of Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, and Alappuzha will be held on October 3 at Ernakulam and the final review meeting comprising the districts of Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad, and Kasaragod will be held on October 5 at Kozhikode.
District collectors have been directed to make the necessary arrangements for the meetings.
The decision to hold the review meeting was taken by the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijayan last week, days after the ruling Left suffered a severe blow in the bypoll held in Puthuppally Assembly constituency.
The opposition Congress-led UDF and BJP have accused the state government of spending public money for the review meeting, alleging the meeting is nothing but a promotion of government programmes with an eye on the coming Parliamentary elections.
The Congress alleged that the LDF, which had opposed the mass contact programme of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, has come out with the same programme, realising the anti-incumbency prevailing in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Kerala government Kerala govt

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesIIT Madras - Ericsson PartnerStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveRozgar MelaAsian Games 2023 LIVEUPSC NDA Result 2023 resultGold-Silver PriceAmazon Great Festival saleShark Tank season 3

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bnShree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the caseKarnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon