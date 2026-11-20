The Congress on Friday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “verbal assault” on wealth creators showed that he had realised he would soon become the “outgoing PM”. The party said he was blaming others when he should be looking within at his own policies, which were responsible for the economic situation.

The opposition party said that instead of questioning others, the Prime Minister should acknowledge the shortcomings in his government’s performance and the “failure” of its policies.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said Modi must admit that after 12 years, “inflation remains uncontrolled, sufficient employment opportunities are not being created, and the pace of private investment is sluggish”.

“Mr Prime Minister, the economy cannot be run merely by delivering speeches or offering advice to industrialists. It requires sound policies, an environment of trust, and an accountable government. The nation’s industrial sector deserves far better treatment and policies,” Ramesh said at a press conference.

“Yesterday, the PM addressed industry leaders at a Ficci event. The way he addressed the gathering, it was clear that he was rattled, frustrated, dejected, concerned and disappointed. He attacked the same wealth creators. He repeated what we had said in our manifesto,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday also attacked the Prime Minister over his remarks on job creation and wage growth. He said the PM’s criticism of industrialists amounted to an admission of his own government’s role in creating monopolies and undermining a level playing field.

Reacting on X, Rahul Gandhi alleged that airports, ports, mines, forests, electricity, coal and roads had been handed over to a select few, and questioned how many jobs they had created.