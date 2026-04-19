Rushed laws, reduced debate: Is Parliament losing its deliberative core?

Parliament is increasingly passing laws at speed, even as the time spent scrutinising them declines — a shift that experts say points to a deeper transformation in the legislature’s role from a deliberative forum to one of accelerated decision-making.

Fewer sittings, shrinking debate hours, repeated disruptions and declining committee scrutiny have compressed the lawmaking process, raising concerns about whether institutional checks within the legislative branch are weakening even as legislative output remains high.

According to data from PRS Legislative Research, the Lok Sabha functioned for 86 per cent of its scheduled time, and the Rajya Sabha for 92 per cent of its scheduled time during the Budget Session 2026, including the extended three days of the special session.

The Budget Session 2026 was extended by three days to introduce and pass three Bills — the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, the Delimitation Bill, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill. These sought to increase the size of the Lok Sabha, enable delimitation based on the 2011 Census, and enable reservation for women based on this delimitation.

On nine days, the Lok Sabha functioned for less than 20 per cent of its scheduled time in the last session.

Priyanka Chaturvedi, member of the Rajya Sabha, said, “India is standing at a point where a lot of bills that become law escape legislative scrutiny, where the Opposition is not given enough time to be able to point out the loopholes that exist in a policy before these bills pass. And unfortunately, we are again seeing how amendments come in hindsight, the Women’s Reservation Bill being an example.”

Data compiled by PRS Legislative Research show a steady reduction in the number of sitting days and the time devoted to discussing bills in recent years, even as political polarisation has intensified and disruptions have become more frequent.

Parliament — comprising the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha — is constitutionally tasked with debating, amending and scrutinising legislation. Yet several recent sessions have witnessed key bills being passed within hours, and sometimes minutes, often amid protests, suspensions or Opposition walkouts.

In the Monsoon Session of 2025, held between July 21 and August 21, 2025, both Houses functioned for 21 days as originally scheduled. However, two-thirds of the planned time was lost to disruptions. This affected Question Hour particularly hard — the Lok Sabha worked for 23 per cent, while the Rajya Sabha worked for 6 per cent of the scheduled Question Hour. Each House reserves time on Friday afternoons to take up Bills and Resolutions proposed by private members; this was not taken up during the last session. The Lok Sabha continues to function without a Deputy Speaker — a constitutional requirement — for over six years now.

The suspension of 141 Opposition MPs during the December 2023 Winter Session for disrupting proceedings underscored the breakdown in parliamentary functioning, leaving large sections of the Opposition absent during crucial legislative business.

On 17 March, amid the Budget Session, the Lok Sabha revoked the suspension of eight Opposition members with immediate effect on Tuesday.

The eight were barred from the House on February 3 for “unruly” behaviour for the entire duration of the Budget Session, which is slated to conclude on April 2.

Former Secretary General of the Lok Sabha P D T Achary said, “Suspensions of MPs are never a solution; we need to make sure that the two sides in the House have mutual respect and cooperation, which will ensure better functioning of the forum.”

The former secretary general highlighted the longer functioning of the House during his service time (14th Lok Sabha and 15th Lok Sabha), “During my tenure, the Houses used to sit for longer days, the Budget Session happened to conclude in the first week of May, which is not the case anymore.”

From marathon debates to compressed lawmaking

Historical data suggest that the character of parliamentary functioning has changed dramatically over the decades.

In the 1950s and 1960s, Parliament met for well over 120 days annually, with major legislation debated for days or even weeks through detailed clause-by-clause discussions. While disruptions occurred, they rarely paralysed proceedings for prolonged periods.

By contrast, recent years have seen far fewer sittings, more adjournments and a growing number of bills cleared within a single sitting.

The 17th Lok Sabha (June 2019–February 2024) illustrates this shift starkly:

I. It recorded the fewest sittings among all full-term Lok Sabhas

Ii. A Deputy Speaker was not elected for the first time

Iii. 179 Bills were passed, with 58 per cent cleared within two weeks of introduction

Iv. Less than 20 per cent of bills were referred to parliamentary committees

V. Fewer than 10 per cent were passed through recorded voting

Vi. Only a small number of Private Members’ Bills and resolutions were discussed

Vii. Four Bills lapsed despite being introduced

Analysts say such compressed timelines leave limited room for consultation, expert input or meaningful amendments.

Disruptions replace deliberation

Both Houses have witnessed repeated disruptions, with Opposition parties frequently staging protests in the well over political and policy issues, forcing adjournments and reducing productive working time.

The Budget Session of 2026 also saw a rare no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla — which was defeated.

“These are indications of the fact that the overall functioning of Parliament is becoming less effective; frequent breakdowns in the smooth functioning of the procedures might be attributed to the absence of cooperation between the government and the Opposition,” said Achary.

Bills cleared at speed

Observers point to an increasing number of instances where legislation has been passed rapidly, sometimes amid din or in the absence of Opposition members.

Parliamentary procedure permits approval by voice vote, but critics argue that limited discussion reduces opportunities for detailed scrutiny, amendments and consensus-building.

Legal experts warn that hurried legislation may face implementation challenges, drafting inconsistencies or judicial review.

Declining role of standing committees

A major institutional concern is the reduced reliance on Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committees (DRSCs), which are designed to examine legislation in depth.

These committees traditionally consult experts, invite public feedback and recommend revisions in a relatively non-partisan environment.

However, data indicate that a significantly smaller proportion of bills in recent years have been referred to committees compared with the 1990s and early 2000s, when such scrutiny was routine.

In the Winter Session 2025, eleven of the 42 Bills introduced in the 18th Lok Sabha have been referred to committees. These include two Bills on simultaneous elections, and three on the removal of ministers on detention.

Shrinking space for accountability

The decline in discussion time has also affected core accountability mechanisms such as Question Hour and Zero Hour.

Frequent adjournments have reduced opportunities for MPs to question ministers, raise constituency concerns or demand policy explanations.

Budget scrutiny has also diminished. During the 17th Lok Sabha, around 80 per cent of the Union Budget was passed without detailed discussion on average, significantly limiting parliamentary oversight over government expenditure.

Adjournment motions — a key instrument for raising urgent matters — were not taken up during the term, and discussions overall were fewer than in previous Lok Sabhas.

Both former officials as well as MPs have highlighted that the functioning of Parliament is less effective these days, and that this needs to change. They urge the need for better representation in the Houses, in terms of both capability and capacity. They also believe that the number of working days of the Houses should be mandated at a higher level, so that better policy discussions can take place.

Parliament’s deliberative role is central to representative democracy, ensuring laws reflect diverse viewpoints and anticipate social, economic and legal consequences.

Reduced scrutiny risks producing poorly drafted legislation, policy gaps and legal disputes that may ultimately burden courts and administrative systems.

As Parliament continues to pass laws amid shrinking debate time and frequent disruptions, observers say the issue extends beyond procedural efficiency.

For many scholars and former officials, it raises a fundamental question: whether India’s legislature is gradually moving away from its traditional deliberative model towards a faster — but less scrutinised — system of lawmaking, with potentially long-term implications for democratic accountability.