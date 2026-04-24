Seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs, including Chadha, announce switch to BJP

In a jolt to the Arvind Kejriwal -led Aam Aadmi Party ( AAP ), seven of its 10 Rajya Sabha MPs, including Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak, announced on Friday that they are joining the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ). They said they submitted a letter with the signatures of the seven MPs to Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan.

The AAP leaders said seven of the party’s 10 RS MPs comprise the requisite two-thirds strength needed under the Constitution to merge their party with another party. Of the seven, six are from Punjab, where elections are due next year in February–March.

Reacting to the development, AAP national convener Kejriwal said the BJP had once again betrayed the people of Punjab. “The BJP has once again betrayed Punjabis.”

The defection came on the day campaigning for Gujarat's local body elections ended on Friday, creating a three-cornered battle between the BJP, Congress, and AAP ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls in the state. As many as 9,992 local representatives are in the fray for the April 26 elections to 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats, and 260 taluka panchayats.

The setback to the AAP also comes ahead of an electorally crucial year. Apart from the elections in Punjab, the only state it rules after having lost Delhi to the BJP last year, the AAP is also keen to wrest back the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, which is due for polls at the end of 2027, and to put up a stronger challenge in Gujarat, where Assembly elections are due in November–December 2027.

Once these seven AAP MPs join the BJP’s ranks in the Rajya Sabha, its strength will increase to 113 in the 245-member House. The NDA’s strength increases to 141, which is comfortably above the halfway mark of 123.

The BJP’s numbers include five of the 12 nominated MPs who joined the party within months of taking oath. The BJP-led NDA could also rely on the support of the remaining seven nominated MPs for voting on key legislation, effectively taking its numbers to 148. The seven include Harivansh Narayan Singh, Meenakshi Jain, Sudha Murty, P T Usha, and V Vijayendra Prasad. The BJP-led NDA is only 15 short of the two-thirds majority of 163, which is required for the passage of Constitution amendment Bills in the House.

Of the seven AAP MPs who joined the BJP, six are from Punjab, including Chadha, Pathak, former international cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Ashok Mittal, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, and Rajinder Gupta. Maliwal is from Delhi. Punjab, where the AAP is the ruling party, is scheduled for Assembly polls next year in February–March.

The RS MPs that remain in the AAP are Sanjay Singh, the leader of the party in the Upper House, Narain Das Gupta, and Sant Balbir Singh. Sanjay Singh and Das Gupta are MPs from Delhi, and Sant Balbir Singh is from Punjab.

“Today, exercising the provisions of the Constitution of India, more than two-thirds of the AAP MPs in the Rajya Sabha have merged with the BJP. Seven MPs have signed the document, which was submitted to the Rajya Sabha chairman. I, along with two other MPs, personally handed over the signed documents,” Chadha posted on social media.

Rajya Sabha MP Maliwal alleged that the party, under its national convener Kejriwal, had strayed from its founding principles and shielded individuals involved in misconduct.

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said on X, "The Aam Aadmi Party is in complete disarray. The collapse is no longer speculation; it is unfolding in real time."

Chadha addressed a press conference where he announced the decision of the seven MPs, and said the letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Radhakrishnan was submitted along with all the required documents. Pathak and Mittal, whom the AAP had recently appointed its deputy leader in the RS, were present with Chadha at the press conference.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh, who is also the party’s leader in the RS, accused the BJP of carrying out 'Operation Lotus', and said that the people of Punjab will not forgive the seven who quit.