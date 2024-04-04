Will not stop taking action against corruption: PM to Bengal BJP workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he remains committed to taking action against corruption, emphasising that those engaged in corruption have two options left - jail or bail.



Modi, while virtually interacting with BJP workers from West Bengal through the NaMo app, said the entire country has witnessed how the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has resorted to violence to stop BJP workers, but the saffron workers fearlessly stood their ground.



The Prime Minister slammed the TMC and Congress-Left alliance fighting against each other in Bengal polls as a "superficial fight" as all the three parties are the same.



"There is a superficial conflict between the Left, TMC and Congress in Bengal. They are all allies. This is an alliance of the corrupt. Those parties which are friends in other states, act as foes here. Their fight is not against each other, but against the BJP, as the BJP government is acting against their corruption. Let them do whatever they want as Modi will not stop taking action against corruption," he said.



"The corrupt have come together and keep abusing Modi. For these corrupts, there are only two options left - jail or bail," he said.



Referring to poll violence, Modi said electoral violence is the biggest challenge in Bengal.



"The biggest challenge in West Bengal elections is electoral violence, but the Election Commission has made arrangements for the security and safety of the people. We all also monitor the events that unfold in West Bengal. We have to reach every voter's house and encourage them to vote fearlessly," he said.



Modi claimed that before every election, the TMC tries to stop the BJP workers by hook or by crook.



"The country has seen how BJP karyakartas have worked despite the threats. The TMC tries to stop the BJP by resorting to violence. The country has also seen how BJP workers fearlessly stood in their booths. We are confident of winning more seats this time," he said.



Lauding the role of the BJP workers in serving the people of the state, Modi said, "It is due to these sustained efforts by the BJP workers that the faith of the people in the BJP is increasing with every passing day." "It is laudable how BJP karyakartas of West Bengal manage to work in a hostile environment. Our workers are putting themselves in danger and working for the people. I am confident that time we will win more seats than we had won the last time," he added.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won 18 seats, the TMC (22) and the Congress (2).



Modi also urged party workers to reach out to the women voters of the state and "inform them about the initiatives by the central government which were not allowed to be implemented in West Bengal."



"Do the people of West Bengal know how TMC has destroyed the future of youths and does not let the welfare initiatives of the central government get implemented in Bengal? Over the past 10 years, the BJP government has worked relentlessly for people, especially for Nari Shakti. I urge you to enlist all the initiatives which don't reach the intended beneficiaries and make people aware of how the TMC government is creating hindrances," he said.



The prime minister put the amount of money, which was paid by people in the state as bribe for getting jobs, at Rs 3,000 crore.

"Around Rs 3,000 crore has been attached by the ED. Someone has given bribes to get jobs. If proven, I would ensure that those who have given bribes to get jobs will get back their money.



I would urge all of you to tell this to the people," he said.



While talking to BJP's Krishnanagar candidate Amrita Roy last week, Modi had said he is working to ensure that nearly Rs 3,000 crore "looted" from poor people in West Bengal and attached by the Enforcement Directorate is returned to them.