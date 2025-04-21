Monday, April 21, 2025 | 06:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Key infrastructure sectors growth slows to 3.8% in March: Govt data

Key infrastructure sectors growth slows to 3.8% in March: Govt data

On a monthly basis, the growth rate in the production of these sectors was slightly higher than the 3.4 per cent expansion recorded in February

The eight core sectors contribute 40.27 per cent to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), which measures overall industrial growth.

The output of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to 3.8 per cent in March, as against 6.3 per cent growth registered a year ago, according to official data released on Monday.

On a monthly basis, the growth rate in the production of these sectors was slightly higher than the 3.4 per cent expansion recorded in February.

In March, production of crude oil and natural gas recorded a negative growth.

The production growth of coal, refinery products, steel and electricity moderated to 1.6 per cent, 0.2 per cent, 7.1 per cent, and 6.2 per cent, respectively. 

Fertiliser production rose by 8.8 per cent in March 2025 against 1.3 per cent contraction in the same month last year.

 

Cement production growth rose to 11.6 per cent in March 2025 from 10.6 per cent in the year-ago month.

The growth of core sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- was 4.4 per cent during April-March 2024-25 fiscal. It was 7.6 per cent in the same period last fiscal.

The eight core sectors contribute 40.27 per cent to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), which measures overall industrial growth. 

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

