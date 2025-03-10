Monday, March 10, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Wheat production likely to rise 2% to all-time high 115.43 mn trn: Govt

Wheat production likely to rise 2% to all-time high 115.43 mn trn: Govt

The Agriculture Ministry on Monday released the Second Advance Estimates of production of major crops (Kharif & Rabi) for 2024-25

wheat,agriculture

Wheat output stood at 1,132.92 lakh tonnes in the preceding year. | (Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Wheat production is estimated to rise by 2 per cent to record 115.4 mn tonnes in the rabi season of 2024-25 crop year mainly on higher acreage, according to the government estimates released on Monday.

Wheat output stood at 113.2 mn tonnes in the preceding year.

The Agriculture Ministry on Monday released the Second Advance Estimates of production of major crops (Kharif & Rabi) for 2024-25.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the central government is continuously working towards the development of the agricultural sector.

He highlighted that the ministry is providing assistance and encouragement to farmers through various schemes, resulting in a record increase in agricultural crop production.

 

Also Read

Premiumwheat msp agriculture

Return of winter chill may benefit wheat crop, prices ruling above MSP

wheat msp agriculture

Scorching March likely to put India's wheat crop production at risk

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

India to harvest bumper wheat crop this year: Agriculture Minister Chouhan

farmers, wheat

Wheat crop in India under threat from warm weather before harvest

wheat

Russia wheat export prices rise for 4th consecutive week, shipments decline

The Second Advance Estimates covers Kharif and Rabi Seasons. The summer season will be incorporated in the Third Advance Estimates.

The production of kharif rice in 2024-25 is estimated to rise to record 120.6 mn tonnes from 113.2 mn tonnes in kharif season of 2023-24. The output of rabi Rice is estimated to increase to 15.7 mn tonnes from 14.6 mn tonnes.

"Production of wheat is estimated at 115.4 mn tonnes, which is higher by 2.1 mn tonnes as compared to the previous year production of 113.2 mn tonnes," the statement said.

Production of Shree Anna (Kharif) is estimated at 13.7 mn tonnes and Shree Anna (Rabi) is estimated at 3.0 mn tonnes. Further, production of Nutri/coarse cereals (kharif) is estimated at 38.5 mn tonnes and production of Nutri/coarse cereals (Rabi) is estimated at 17.4 mn tonnes.

Production of tur and gram is estimated at 3.5 mn tonnes and 11.5 mn tonnes, respectively and the output of lentils is estimated at 1.8 mn tonnes.

Oilseeds production in kharif season and rabi groundnut is estimated at 10.4 mn tonnes and 0.8 mn tonnes, respectively. Kharif groundnut production is higher by 1.7 mn tonnes as compared to the previous year's Kharif groundnut production of 8.6 mn  tonnes.

The production of soyabean is estimated at 15.1 mn tonnes as compared to the previous year's production of 13.0 mn tonnes.

Production of rapeseed & mustard is estimated at 12.8 mn tonnes.

The production of cotton is estimated at 29.4 mn bales (of 170 Kg each) and production of sugarcane is estimated at 435.079 mn  tonnes.

More From This Section

Premiumagriculture, farmers, crops, farming

State govts boost farmer incentives amid concerns over fiscal strain

pulses

Govt levies 10% duty on masur, offers free import of yellow pea till May 31

Premiumcooperative sugar mills and boost ethanol production

Govt notifies scheme to make cooperative sugar mills loan eligible

Premiumtrade

India's farm, trade sectors anxious over US tariff and duties decisions

Supreme Court, SC

Challenge to Centre's approval of GM mustard: SC defers matter to Apr 15

Topics : Wheat production Agriculture ministry Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather CBSE Class 10th Maths Paper AnalysisLatest News LIVEParliament Budget Session LIVEIFFA Awards 2025 List TSPSC Results 2025 Declared
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon