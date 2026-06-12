FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 2 schedule, live match time, venue, streaming

The FIFA World Cup 2026 continues on June 12 with two host nations taking the spotlight as Canada and the United States begin their respective campaigns in front of home supporters.

After Mexico opened the tournament with a 2-0 victory over South Africa at the Estadio Azteca, attention now shifts to Group B and Group D, where Canada face Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto, while the United States take on Paraguay in Los Angeles.

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Hosts hear Dream Start

Canada will kick off their World Cup journey at Toronto Stadium when they face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the opening Group B fixture.

Playing in front of a packed home crowd, Jesse Marsch's side will be eager to make an early statement in what is only their third World Cup appearance. Canada arrive in encouraging form after defeating Uzbekistan 2-0 and drawing 1-1 with Ireland in their final warm-up matches.

Led by stars such as Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David, Canada have developed into one of CONCACAF's most exciting teams. Their pace in transition, pressing intensity and attacking quality make them a difficult opponent, especially on home soil.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, meanwhile, are back on football's biggest stage for the first time since 2014. Their qualification campaign was highlighted by a decisive victory over Italy, securing a surprise place at the tournament.

Veteran striker Edin Dzeko remains their biggest threat, and Bosnia will hope his experience can inspire a positive result against the hosts.

USA vs Paraguay: Pochettino's World Cup Journey Begins

Later in the day, the United States begin their campaign against Paraguay at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood.

The match marks Mauricio Pochettino's first World Cup game as a manager and comes after nearly two years of preparation with the American squad.

The hosts enter the tournament carrying significant expectations. While Opta's supercomputer gives them only a modest chance of winning the title, there is optimism that home advantage can help the United States produce a deep run.

Historically, the USA have been consistent performers at the World Cup, reaching the knockout rounds in each of their last three appearances. Their best-ever finish remains third place in 1930, a tournament in which they defeated Paraguay 3-0.

Christian Pulisic will once again be the key figure for the Americans. The AC Milan attacker was directly involved in all three US goals at the 2022 World Cup and remains the team's primary creative force.

Paraguay return to the World Cup for the first time since 2010 after finishing sixth in South American qualifying. Guided by experienced coach Gustavo Alfaro, La Albirroja rely on defensive organisation, set-piece efficiency and quick transitions.

ALSO READ: Why Norway might be the team nobody wants to face at FIFA WC 2026 Although Paraguay's cautious style may not grab headlines, they have already shown they can compete with elite opposition, notably defeating Argentina during qualification.

June 12 FIFA World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Group B

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Venue: Toronto Stadium, Toronto

Kick-off: 3:00 PM ET (June 13, 12:30 AM IST)

Group D

United States vs Paraguay

Venue: Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood

Kick-off: 9:00 PM ET (June 13, 6:30 AM IST)

With two host nations in action and valuable early points at stake, Day 2 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 promises another fascinating chapter in football's biggest tournament.