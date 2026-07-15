FIFA World Cup 2026: England's tricky road to their 4th semi-final

Sixty years after lifting their only FIFA World Cup title in 1966, England are once again within touching distance of football's biggest prize. Under Thomas Tuchel, the Three Lions have navigated a challenging path to reach the semifinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, overcoming difficult opponents, dramatic knockout encounters and moments of adversity.

ALSO READ: World Cup SF: Argentina vs England preview, prediction, head-to-head, stats From topping a competitive group to surviving thrilling knockout ties against Congo DR, Mexico and Norway, England have shown resilience as much as quality. Standing between them and a place in the final is defending champion Argentina in what promises to be one of the tournament's biggest clashes.

Strong start in Group L

England entered the tournament in Group L alongside Croatia, Ghana and Panama—a group considered one of the stronger sections due to the presence of Croatia.

The campaign began in emphatic fashion with a 4-2 victory over Croatia, giving Tuchel's side early control of the group. However, a frustrating goalless draw against Ghana meant qualification remained in the balance heading into the final matchday.

England responded professionally, defeating Panama 2-0 to finish top of the group and secure a favourable route into the knockout rounds.

Group Stage Results

England 4-2 Croatia

England 0-0 Ghana

England 2-0 Panama

Harry Kane inspires comeback against Congo DR

England's World Cup journey nearly came to an abrupt end in the Round of 32.

Congo DR stunned the Three Lions with an early opener through Brian Cipenga, while goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi produced a string of outstanding saves to frustrate England.

ALSO READ: Norwegian Air honours FIFA World Cup bet with British Airways logo With time running out, captain Harry Kane once again delivered. He equalised in the 75th minute before smashing home the winner late on to complete a dramatic 2-1 comeback and keep England's World Cup dream alive.

Azteca classic against Mexico

The Round of 16 produced one of the matches of the tournament as England faced co-host Mexico at the iconic Azteca Stadium.

Jude Bellingham gave England a commanding two-goal advantage before Julián Quiñones sparked hopes of a Mexican comeback. Defender Jarell Quansah was then sent off, leaving England to play with ten men.

Harry Kane restored the two-goal cushion from the penalty spot, but later conceded a penalty that Raúl Jiménez converted. Despite relentless pressure from the hosts, England held firm to secure a thrilling 3-2 victory and book a place in the quarterfinals.

Bellingham the hero against Norway

England's toughest test yet came in Miami against a fearless Norway side led by Erling Haaland.

The Scandinavians took the lead through a stunning strike from Antonio Nusa before Jude Bellingham equalised just before half-time after weaving through the Norwegian defence. England pushed hard for a winner but were repeatedly denied by goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland, while Norway also threatened through Haaland and Alexander Sørloth.

A controversial England penalty awarded in extra time was overturned after a VAR review, but Bellingham stepped up once again in the 103rd minute. Reacting quickest after Morgan Rogers' effort was saved, the midfielder tucked home the rebound to complete his brace and seal a hard-fought 2-1 extra-time victory.

ALSO READ: Spain dismantle France in semis to reach first World Cup final since 2010 The win sent England into the semifinals for the first time since 2018 and underlined Bellingham's growing influence, with four goals in his last two World Cup matches.

Semifinal showdown against Argentina

England's reward is a blockbuster semifinal against reigning champions Argentina.

Lionel Scaloni's side has been forced to dig deep throughout the knockout rounds. They edged Cape Verde in the Round of 32 before staging a dramatic comeback from 2-0 down to beat Egypt 3-2 in the Round of 16.

The quarterfinal against Switzerland followed a similar pattern. Alexis Mac Allister's early opener was cancelled out by Dan Ndoye before Breel Embolo's red card shifted momentum. Even with a numerical advantage, Argentina needed extra time, where Julián Álvarez produced a sensational curling strike before Lautaro Martínez wrapped up a 3-1 victory.

With Lionel Messi leading the defending champions and England chasing their first World Cup final appearance since 1966, the semifinal in Atlanta promises to be one of the defining matches of the tournament.

One step away from the final

Should England overcome Argentina, they will face either France or Spain in the World Cup final.

Spain have impressed with their defensive solidity throughout the tournament, while France continue to rely on the brilliance of Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé. Regardless of the opponent, England knows only two matches now separate them from ending a 60-year wait for football's greatest prize.