Bengaluru allows restaurants to stay open till 3.30 am for Fifa World Cup

Football fans in Bengaluru will be able to catch the biggest Fifa World Cup matches without rushing home, as the Karnataka government has temporarily extended food service hours at hotels and restaurants across the city. Under the order, hotels and restaurants within the Bengaluru City Police Commissionerate limits can serve food until 3.30 am on the nights of July 14, 15, and 19, instead of the usual 1 am closing time, allowing them to host screenings of the tournament's semi-finals and final.

Why was the decision taken?

The Karnataka government approved the temporary relaxation after the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) sought longer operating hours for restaurants and hotels hosting match screenings.

According to the NRAI, many World Cup fixtures conclude well after the existing 1 am deadline, making it difficult for venues to legally continue serving customers throughout the matches. Extending food service hours allows restaurants and pubs to cater to football fans without interrupting the viewing experience.

The temporary extension is expected to benefit sports bars, pubs, breweries, and restaurants that regularly organise live sports screenings.

Government urges responsible celebrations

Announcing the decision on X, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said football inspires millions across the world and the Fifa World Cup is a celebration eagerly awaited by fans.

He added that the extension had been approved while keeping public safety, law and order, and the convenience of citizens as the government's top priorities. He also urged football enthusiasts to enjoy the matches responsibly and cooperate with authorities.

Football inspires millions across the world, and the FIFA World Cup is a celebration that fans eagerly look forward to. Following a request from the National Restaurant Association of India, our government has permitted hotels and restaurants in Bengaluru to extend food service… — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) July 14, 2026

According to a Deccan Herald report, the Karnataka Excise Department has written to the state government seeking permission to extend liquor serving hours on match nights. The proposal is currently awaiting approval.

Police lay down conditions

The Bengaluru City Police issued the order under the Karnataka Police Act after considering the industry's request.

While restaurants and hotels have been allowed to operate for longer hours, authorities have made it clear that maintaining public order remains the priority. Police will oversee security arrangements during the extended operating hours to ensure smooth crowd management and compliance with the rules.