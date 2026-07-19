How New York's rain forecast may affect Argentina vs Spain FIFA WC final

The much-anticipated final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is all set to take place today at MetLife Stadium in New York, with defending champions Argentina taking on European champions Spain.

Both teams will be looking to create history as, if Argentina manage to win the match, they will become only the third team after Italy and Brazil to successfully defend their World Cup title.

On the other hand, if Spain walk away with the trophy, they will not only win their second World Cup title but also remain unbeaten in 38 straight matches, making them the team with the longest unbeaten run in football history, surpassing Italy's record of 37 games.

However, both teams will also have one eye on the sky as the game is expected to be affected by rain following persistent rainfall in New York over the past few days. Spain also missed one of their practice sessions on Saturday due to the rain.

New York weather forecast for the Argentina vs Spain final

Rain has been a constant feature in New York over the last couple of days, raising concerns over whether the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain could also be affected by the weather. However, the latest forecast has brought welcome news for players and fans alike.

According to the forecast from AccuWeather.com, conditions are expected to remain dry throughout matchday, with a 0 per cent chance of rain from morning until late evening. Skies are forecast to remain mostly sunny during the day before turning clear after sunset, significantly reducing the risk of any weather-related disruptions.

Temperatures are expected to range between 21°C and 27°C, making for comfortable playing conditions. Moderate northwesterly winds of 13-17 km/h are also forecast, while humidity is expected to steadily fall from around 75 per cent in the morning to below 50 per cent by the evening.

ALSO READ: Messi retirement loading? Leo's emotional post before Argentina-Spain final Barring any last-minute weather changes, all signs point towards ideal conditions for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, a welcome change after the wet spell that has affected New York in recent days.

Football protocol for games during rain

Football matches generally continue through normal rainfall and, unlike cricket, rain alone is not enough to stop play. However, FIFA has strict safety protocols in place for severe weather. If lightning is detected within an 8-mile (13-km) radius of the stadium or weather conditions make the pitch completely unplayable, the referee must immediately suspend the match and order players off the field, while spectators are directed to safe areas within the stadium.

Once play is suspended, FIFA follows the 30-minute rule, meaning the match cannot resume until 30 consecutive minutes have passed without another lightning strike. If lightning is detected again during that period, the 30-minute countdown starts over, potentially leading to lengthy delays.

Heavy rain can also halt play if the pitch becomes waterlogged to the extent that the ball can no longer roll or bounce normally, making the game unsafe or impossible to continue. If conditions improve, the match resumes from the exact minute and score at which it was suspended.

What happens if the Argentina vs Spain final is washed out?

Unlike some other major sporting events, the FIFA World Cup final does not have a designated reserve day. If severe weather prevents the match from being completed, FIFA will not declare the game a draw or share the title between the two finalists.

Instead, if conditions such as lightning or an unplayable pitch force the final to be suspended, play will resume from the exact minute and scoreline at which it was stopped once it is safe to continue. Should the match be unable to resume on the same day, FIFA would typically schedule the remainder of the final for the following day rather than replay the match from the beginning.

FIFA regulations also require that the World Cup final produces a definitive winner. If the score remains level after 90 minutes, the match proceeds to 30 minutes of extra time, followed by a penalty shootout if required. Under no circumstances does FIFA award co-champions, ensuring that the World Cup trophy is always decided on the field.