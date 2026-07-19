Messi retirement loading? Leo's emotional post before Argentina-Spain final

Lionel Messi-led Argentina will be chasing history when they take on Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at MetLife Stadium in New York today. Victory would make Argentina only the third nation after Italy and Brazil to successfully defend the FIFA World Cup title.

However, just hours before kick-off, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner sparked fresh speculation over his international future through an emotional post on Instagram.

Messi shared a picture with the Argentina squad, thanking his teammates, coaching staff and everyone working behind the scenes for making the national team "a family". He also said that irrespective of the result in the final, the group had already created a story that would never be forgotten.

While the Argentina captain made no mention of retirement or indicate that the clash against Spain would be his final international match, the emotional tone of the message has inevitably fuelled speculation. At 39, with the next FIFA World Cup scheduled for 2030, Sunday's final could potentially be Messi's last appearance at football's biggest tournament.

Check the post here:

Messi was tied with France captain Kylian Mbappe, who moved ahead in the race after scoring two goals against England in the third-place play-off on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Coaches who humbled football's biggest managerial names at the World Cup Two goals against Spain will also take Messi back to the top of the all-time FIFA World Cup goalscoring chart. He is currently one goal behind Mbappe, who now has 22 World Cup goals to his name.

From 2016 retirement to back-to-back finals

Messi's international journey has been one of football's greatest redemption stories. Following Argentina's defeat to Chile in the 2016 Copa America final, the then 29-year-old announced his retirement from international football, believing his opportunity to win a major title with the national team had passed.

Just months later, Messi reversed his decision after overwhelming support from fans, teammates and Argentine football icons. That comeback transformed Argentina's fortunes. Since returning, he has captained the Albiceleste to Copa America triumphs, the 2022 FIFA World Cup title and now a second consecutive World Cup final. A victory over Spain would make Argentina only the third nation to defend the World Cup successfully and complete another remarkable chapter in Messi's international career.

Messi's international career in numbers

Lionel Messi made his senior Argentina debut on August 17, 2005, under then head coach José Pekerman, coming on as an 18-year-old against Hungary. More than two decades later, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has become the most decorated player in Argentina's history, breaking the country's records for both appearances and goals.

Heading into the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain, Messi has made 206 appearances for Argentina, scoring 125 goals while serving as the team's long-time captain. During his international career, he has lifted the 2021 and 2024 Copa America titles, the 2022 Finalissima, the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and guided Argentina to another World Cup final in 2026.

Lionel Messi: A legacy to be unmatched for years to come

Whether Sunday's final proves to be his last World Cup appearance or not, Messi's legacy is already secure. From dazzling fans as a teenager to leading Argentina back to the summit of world football, he has inspired an entire generation while setting standards that few players are likely to reach.

If Argentina defeat Spain, Messi will become one of the few captains in history to lift back-to-back FIFA World Cup trophies. Even if the fairytale ends in New York, his impact on the game, through his records, longevity, leadership and unforgettable moments, will ensure his name remains synonymous with footballing greatness for generations to come.