World Cup QF: England vs Norway preview, predictions, head-to-head, stats

England and Norway face off in a high-stakes FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Saturday, with a place in the semifinals up for grabs. The winner will move one step closer to World Cup glory and face either defending champions Argentina or Switzerland in the last four.

England riding high after dramatic Mexico triumph

The Three Lions head into the contest on the back of a thrilling 3-2 victory over co-hosts Mexico in the round of 16. Despite playing with 10 men for part of the match, Thomas Tuchel's side showed resilience and tactical discipline to book their place in the quarterfinals. Jude Bellingham starred with a brace, while Harry Kane added another goal as England relied on clinical counterattacking and solid defending to overcome a difficult challenge.

England has now won six of its last seven matches and has scored at least twice in each of its last three victories. However, recent World Cup history offers a warning, with several of the team's knockout exits coming against fellow European opponents.

Norway chasing another famous upset

Norway has been one of the surprise teams of the tournament. After losing heavily to France in the group stage, Ståle Solbakken's side has bounced back impressively, defeating Brazil 2-1 to reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in its history.

Erling Haaland has been the standout performer with seven goals, while Martin Ødegaard has controlled the midfield. Norway has scored 12 goals in five matches but has also conceded nine, highlighting its attack-minded approach.

History favours England

ALSO READ: Mikel Merino strikes late as Spain knock out Belgium to reach last four While Norway arrives full of confidence, history is firmly on England's side. The Scandinavians have never beaten England at the World Cup and have failed to score in their last four meetings with the Three Lions. With both teams boasting plenty of attacking quality, fans can expect an entertaining battle for a place in the semifinals.

Team news

England team news

England will be forced into at least one change for the quarterfinal, with defender Jarell Quansah suspended after receiving a straight red card against Mexico. His ban has been extended, meaning he will also miss a potential semifinal if England progress.

Thomas Tuchel also faces uncertainty over Reece James, who remains a doubt with a hamstring injury. Djed Spence is expected to return to the starting lineup, although John Stones or Ezri Konsa could also be considered as defensive alternatives.

The Three Lions have also lost experienced midfielder Jordan Henderson for the remainder of the tournament after he suffered a wrist injury in an accidental collision with the advertising boards and subsequently underwent surgery.

Meanwhile, Marc Guéhi is struggling with a hamstring issue, while Declan Rice is battling illness. Guéhi's fitness remains the bigger concern, and if he is unavailable, Dan Burn could be tasked with containing Norway's prolific striker Erling Haaland.

Norway team news

Norway have received a major boost ahead of the quarterfinal, with left-back David Møller Wolfe returning to full training after being forced off late in the victory over Brazil. The defender is expected to be available and is not considered an injury concern.

With a fully fit squad at his disposal, head coach Ståle Solbakken has several selection decisions to make. Oscar Bobb and Andreas Schjelderup are both pushing for starting spots after impressing in the round of 16, where they provided the assists for Norway's two goals. Their performances have increased competition for places, with Alexander Sørloth and Antonio Nusa among those who could make way.

Much of Norway's hopes will once again rest on Erling Haaland, who has been one of the standout players of the tournament. The Manchester City striker has already scored seven goals and remains firmly in the race for the Golden Boot. His efficiency has been particularly impressive, converting 39 percent of his shots, the best strike rate recorded by a player with at least 15 attempts at a World Cup since Gary Lineker in 1986.

England vs Norway Head-to-Head Norway vs England head-to-head stats Date Result Competition Location May 14, 1937 Norway 0–6 England Friendly Norway November 9, 1938 England 4–0 Norway Friendly United Kingdom May 18, 1949 Norway 1–4 England Friendly Norway June 29, 1966 Norway 1–6 England Friendly Norway September 10, 1980 England 4–0 Norway World Cup Qualifier United Kingdom September 9, 1981 Norway 2–1 England World Cup Qualifier Norway October 14, 1992 England 1–1 Norway World Cup Qualifier United Kingdom June 2, 1993 Norway 2–0 England World Cup Qualifier Norway May 22, 1994 England 0–0 Norway Friendly United Kingdom October 11, 1995 Norway 0–0 England Friendly Norway May 26, 2012 Norway 0–1 England Friendly Norway September 3, 2014 England 1–0 Norway Friendly United Kingdom

Key battles to lookout for

England's defence vs Erling Haaland

England's backline faces its biggest test yet against Erling Haaland. While the Three Lions managed to overcome Mexico, they allowed Raul Jimenez several clear opportunities, with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford making crucial saves. England cannot afford similar lapses against Haaland, who has been one of the tournament's most clinical finishers and needs very few chances to make an impact.

Right-back battle

England's defensive reshuffle continues following Jarell Quansah's suspension and Reece James' injury concerns. Djed Spence is the leading candidate to start, but he could have his hands full against Norway's dangerous winger Antonio Nusa. Providing defensive support on the right flank will be vital to prevent Norway from exploiting space out wide.

Midfield control

The battle in midfield could determine the outcome of the contest. England's trio of Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson impressed against Mexico with their intensity and quick transitions. Norway, meanwhile, relies heavily on Martin Ødegaard's creativity to dictate play. If England can dominate possession and limit Ødegaard's influence, they will significantly reduce the service to Haaland while creating opportunities of their own.

England vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 QF starting line-up (probable)

Norway XI: Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Wolfe; Berg, Berge; Bobb, Odegaard, Schjelderup; Haaland

England XI: Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Burn, O'Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

England vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 QF predictions

This quarterfinal is expected to be a tightly contested battle between two sides with plenty of attacking quality. Norway's ability to find the net while also leaving spaces at the back could make for an open encounter, while England's pace on the counterattack could cause problems throughout the game. However, with Erling Haaland leading the line, Norway will always carry a major threat if England make even a small defensive mistake.

Given the quality and balance of both teams, 90 minutes may not be enough to decide the winner. The match could potentially head into extra time, where one moment of brilliance or a costly error could prove decisive. If the deadlock remains, the outcome may come down to the unpredictability of a penalty shootout, where either side will believe they have a genuine chance of reaching the semifinals.

England vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 QF live streaming and telecast details

When will England vs Norway QF match begin?

England and Norway will square off in the first QF match on July 12 at 2:30 am IST.

When will England vs Norway QF match be played?

The England vs Norway QF match will be played at the Miami Stadium in USA.

Where to watch the live broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final matches in India?

The live broadcast of the quarter-final matches will be available on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final matches in India?

The live streaming of the quarter-final matches will be available on the ZEE5 app and website for viewers in India.