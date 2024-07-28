Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Ramita Jindal qualifies for women's 10m air rifle final at Paris Olympics

Ramita had a sluggish start and was not among the top-eight till the sixth and final series but she rallied superbly to book a berth in the final

Paris Olympics 2024,medals

Paris Olympics 2024,medals (Photo: Paris Olympics wesbite)

Press Trust of India Chateauroux (France)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Ramita Jindal gave a strong display of marksmanship to qualify for the women's 10m air rifle final in fifth place even as Elavenil Valarivan succumbed to pressure to miss out despite being among the contenders, finishing 10th at the Olympic Games here on Sunday.
Ramita, the Hangzhou Asian Games bronze medallist in the event, aggregated 631.5 to become the second shooter from the country after pistol exponent Manu Bhaker to secure a berth in the final, while Elavenil scored 630.7.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Ramita had a sluggish start and was not among the top-eight till the sixth and final series but she rallied superbly to book a berth in the final while stalwart Elavenil, who had finished 16th at the Tokyo Olympics three years back, held on to the fifth position for much of the qualification round.
But a poor last series of 103.8 saw the 24-year-old former junior world champion take a mighty tumble from fifth to 10th slot and miss the eight-shooter final.
Ramita, who had scored 636.4 points, 0.1 more than the world record during the Olympic Selection Trials in New Delhi and Bhopal, was patchy initially, shooting a below-par 104.6 in the opening series before she shot 106.1 in the next round.
Another ordinary 104.9 was followed by two successive 105.3 and a 105.7 which fetched her a dream entry into the final.

More From This Section

Olympics 2024: Swiatek, Alcaraz, and Djokovic begin gold chase with wins

Paris Olympics 2024 opening was wacky, wonderful: All you need to know

Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's late strike hands India 3-2 win over NZ

Polish journalist suspended for communist remark during Olympic opening

Paris Olympics: Nadal unsure about singles after doubles win with Alcaraz

South Korea's Ban Hyojin smashed the Qualification Olympic Record (QOR) with a superb score of 634.5, eclipsing the previous mark of 632.9 set by Norway's Jeanette Hegg in Tokyo Games.
Elavenil, who had struggled following the Tokyo Games and could not enter the squad for the Hangzhou Asian Games last year, kept averaging a score of 10.5 throughout the qualifying round as she shot superb series of 105.8, 106.1, 104.4, 105.3, 105.3 but a rank poor final series of 103.8 saw her bowing out.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 2: Manika leads 3-1 vs GBR; Manu wins Bronze, Nagal in action

PV Sindhu opens campaign with dominant win over Fathimath Abdul Razzaq

Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker becomes first woman shooter to win medal

Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on July 28, live time (IST), streaming

Paris Olympics 2024: Dupont leads France to a gold medal in Rugby sevens

Topics : 2024 Olympics Olympics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon