Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 12:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Olympics / News / Sports minister to hold chintan shivir on Olympic preparations from Mar 7-8

Sports minister to hold chintan shivir on Olympic preparations from Mar 7-8

Key focus areas of the brainstorming session will be an overview of various government schemes and co-ordination with states

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya

Mandaviya has urged states to identify top sportspersons who can transition into coaching roles. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a two-day meeting with his state-level counterparts, senior administrators, and key government officials here to "exchange ideas and craft a roadmap" for India's Olympic preparations.

The March 7-8 gathering will be held at Kanha Shanti Vanam in the city. India is eyeing a double digit medal haul at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and is also bidding to host the 2036 Olympics for which a letter of intent has been sent to the International Olympic Committee.

"The deliberations will focus on enhancing sports governance, grassroots talent identification, infrastructure development, inclusivity, and fostering collaborations," the sports ministry stated in a press release.

 

Key focus areas of the brainstorming session will be an overview of various government schemes and co-ordination with states on the subject. Sports infrastructure development partnership with corporates, talent search, and promotion of good governance will also come up.

"The success of Indian athletes at the recent Uttarakhand National Games highlights our immense potential. Our goal is clear, which is, achieving Olympic excellence and making India a global sports power," Mandaviya said in the release.

Also Read

PT Usha, PT, Usha

India strengthening its infra, research capabilities for Olympics: PT Usha

Jay Shah with Thomas Bach

ICC chair Jay Shah discusses cricket's Olympic future with IOC president

PV Sindhu

PUMA India teams up with PV Sindhu to strengthen badminton presence

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra to lead India in ten-player continental javelin tour in May

Paris Olympic, Olympics, Olympics, Paris Olympic 2024

2036 Olympics: With Ahmedabad at centre, govt weighs multi-city approach

"By sharing ideas and best practices, we can ensure a structured and sustainable sporting framework. Hosting the Olympics is a national mission, and we must move forward together," he added.

The ministry said a critical aspect of the discussions will be leveraging the expertise of former athletes.

Mandaviya has urged states to identify top sportspersons who can transition into coaching roles.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Harvinder Singh

Para archer Harvinder Singh alleges 'discrimination' in sports awards

Paris Olympics 2024

Year in review: Top five moments which defined Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony

Paris Olympics organisers claim event was greener than recent Games

PremiumParis Olympic, Olympics, Olympics, Paris Olympic 2024

Why India must mind the financial impact of hosting Olympic Games

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra to begin off-season training in South Africa by November end

Topics : Olympics Olympic Mansukh Lal Mandaviya

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodaySLPRB Assam Police SI Result 2024 out SA vs NZ LIVE SCOREDelhi School EWS admissions result 2025Nothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon