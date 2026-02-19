Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 08:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AI is the biggest opportunity for tech sector, IT industry: Chandrasekaran

AI is the biggest opportunity for tech sector, IT industry: Chandrasekaran

N Chandrasekaran says AI is the next great infrastructure as Tata Sons plans India's first large-scale AI-optimised data centre with OpenAI

N Chandrasekaran

N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons (Photo: PTI)

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 8:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Highlighting that AI is the next big infrastructure — an infrastructure of intelligence — N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons, said it will have a very profound impact, exactly the same way earlier infrastructure changes did — steam engines, electricity or the internet.
 
Underscoring the transformative impact of artificial intelligence (AI), Chandrasekaran said the group is adopting AI across the stack — from silicon to systems to AI-ready data centres to applications and AI agents.
 
Announcing major plans for the company, Chandrasekaran said the Tata Group will establish the country’s first large-scale AI-optimised data centre, purpose-built for next-generation AI training and inference. “I'm very happy to announce that we have partnered with OpenAI to build the first 100-megawatt capacity, which will scale to 1 gigawatt.”
 
 
Mentioning the need for global and local partnerships, he added that the company has also announced a collaboration with AMD to create high-density AI capacity in India.
 
As for other initiatives, he said, “We are already building an AI data insights platform. What we are building is totally based on diverse Indian data sets on top of the foundational models. So, intelligence becomes available across the diversity of Indian contexts.”

Chandrasekaran mentioned TCS and Tata Communications together are also building an AI operating system for industries.
 
“What we will do is build agentic industry solutions for every industry. We are already well on that journey and we will work with partners to launch it and take it to all enterprises around the globe.”
 
In addition, the firm also has plans to build domain-centric, AI-optimised chips for every industry. “We will first launch or work towards getting it ready for the automotive sector,” he added.
 
For the IT sector, he said this is the biggest opportunity for the industry. “Because the IT industry’s real value is the context: an understanding of every enterprise’s business and technology landscape and making the right technology work inside the processes and the ecosystem — the supplier, customer and all the other connections an enterprise has,” he added.
 
He concluded by saying, “I just want to say that we are standing here at a very defining moment. It is the age of abundant intelligence, where the scarce resources are trust, stewardship and human capability.”

Topics : Artificial intelligence N Chandrasekaran Tata Sons India AI Impact Summit Tata group

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 8:24 PM IST

