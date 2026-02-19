AI Impact Summit: Global CEOs call for embracing AI, focusing on skilling

Day four of the AI Impact Summit brought together a chorus of global technology leaders who struck a calibrated balance between optimism and urgency, framing artificial intelligence as a once-in-a-generation opportunity for economic acceleration — particularly for emerging economies — but one that will require deliberate choices on infrastructure, investment and governance.

Sundar Pichai , CEO of Google, described the current moment as the cusp of hyper-progress, with AI capable of helping countries leapfrog legacy gaps, while cautioning that such outcomes are neither automatic nor guaranteed without responsible and collaborative development.

He also called for the need to bridge the digital divide in AI. “Technology brings incredible benefits, but we must ensure everyone has access to them,” he said in his keynote address.

Sam Altman, CEO and co-founder of OpenAI, believes that India’s unique position as the world’s largest democracy is important not just to build AI, but to actively shape its trajectory. He also said that an early form of superintelligence could appear in a few years.

Echoing the need for structural readiness, Brad Smith called for a three-pronged approach centred on scaling infrastructure, mobilising public and private capital, and building inclusive, multilingual AI systems for the Global South.

Adding a more ambitious economic lens, Dario Amodei pointed to India’s technical depth and growth potential as a rare combination that could unlock outsized gains in an AI-led economy.

“India is one of the places in the world I wonder if there could be 20 per cent to 25 per cent growth… unknown in the world. But I think it kind of stacks all the factors for a very bullish picture,” said Amodei.

Julie Sweet, meanwhile, emphasised that AI must be harnessed as an engine for broad-based growth, requiring reinvention across enterprises and workforce models, with humans firmly in the lead of this transformation.

Alexandr Wang, Chief AI Officer at Meta, outlined the core requirements for building artificial intelligence and highlighted India’s growing role in the global AI ecosystem.

Wang stressed that safety remains central to Meta’s AI development. “Our AI needs to work the way we say it does, as well as we say it does and as safely and securely as we need it to.”

On India’s scale, Wang said, “Three and a half billion people use at least one of our apps every day. More than half a billion are in India alone.”

Meanwhile, Yann LeCun, considered the ‘father of AI’, said the discussion on AGI is overhyped. LeCun said, “I think the most interesting thing that we’re going to build is an amplifier for human intelligence. So maybe not an entity that surpasses human intelligence… But it is something that will amplify human intelligence.”

He suggested that countries with a bright youth population, like India and African nations, are where the most creative AI breakthroughs will originate.

“Well, long term is going to come for countries that have favourable demographics, and that means India, Africa… The youth is the most creative part of keeping that. The top scientists of the future — and many of the present — are from India, and in the future, we will see Africa,” LeCun said.