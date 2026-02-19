AI Impact Summit: PM Modi outlines MANAV vision, pushes inclusive AI rules

Welcoming world leaders to the AI Impact Summit 2026, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Thursday said India thinks differently from “some countries and companies” that view artificial intelligence (AI) as a “strategic asset” that must be developed confidentially.

The PM said AI must not reduce human beings to mere data points or raw material. He called for its democratisation, positioning it as a tool of inclusion and empowerment, particularly across the Global South. Modi highlighted India’s “diversity, demography, and democracy”, saying these would ensure that any AI model that succeeds in India can be deployed globally.

He outlined India’s AI vision as MANAV, meaning human. This includes moral and ethical systems, with AI built on ethical guidelines; accountable governance through transparent rules and robust oversight; national sovereignty, with data belonging to those who generate it; accessibility and inclusivity, without monopolies and with a multiplier effect; and validity and legitimacy, ensuring AI is lawful and verifiable. “India’s MANAV vision will be a vital link for human welfare in the AI-driven world of the 21st century,” he said.

More than 100 countries participated in the summit, including 20 heads of state and government, among them French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Swiss President Guy Parmelin, along with chief executive officers of leading global technology (tech) companies and United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

On Friday, the concluding day of the summit, a leaders’ declaration is slated to be signed. Sources said India could also join the US-led Pax Silica initiative on the sidelines of the summit, with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg, and Indian officials present.

The PM invited world leaders and tech leaders attending the event at Bharat Mandapam to “design and develop in India; deliver to the world; deliver to humanity”.

Modi said the Indian perspective is that AI will benefit the world only when it is shared. “When codes are open and shared, millions of young minds can make them safer and better. Therefore, let us resolve to develop AI as a global common good,” he said.

In his address, French President Macron, who earlier visited Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, said France and India share a common vision of developing “sovereign AI” to protect the planet and foster prosperity for all. “At a time when tensions are rising, there is an increased sense of urgency to direct all our digital tools towards this inclusive approach — to be strong here in India and also on the African continent,” Macron said.

Macron said France would use its G7 presidency to advance this vision and confirmed that Modi has been invited to attend the G7 Summit. He said France is moving to ban social networks for children under 15 and called it “great news” that India would join such an approach to protect children and teenagers. He began his speech by praising India’s digital journey and concluded with a “Jai Ho”.

UN Secretary-General said the future of AI “cannot be decided by a handful of countries — or left to the whims of a few billionaires”, calling for global cooperation through the UN. Guterres warned that without investment, many countries would be “logged out of the AI age”, and called for a Global Fund on AI to build basic capacity in developing countries. “Our target is $3 billion,” he said. As AI’s energy and water demands rise, he stressed that data centres and supply chains must shift to clean power and must not pass costs on to vulnerable communities.

Later in the day, addressing the leaders’ plenary, Modi stressed the need to build a human-centric and sensitive global AI ecosystem. Countries should work together on a road map to ensure AI delivers the right outcomes, he said. Ethical use of AI is essential, and he proposed three core principles: respect for data sovereignty through a global data framework for AI training; clear and transparent safety rules for AI platforms; and the embedding of clear human values and guidance. “Tech is powerful, but direction must always be determined by humans,” he said.

Modi said the summit would help shape a human-centric global ecosystem and highlighted India’s role as a hub for affordable and scalable AI, citing its large pool of skilled youth and expansive tech-enabled ecosystem. “India not only creates new technologies but also adopts them at an unprecedented pace,” he said.

AI is a transformative force, Modi said. “If directionless, it leads to disruption; if guided rightly, it becomes a solution.” The real question, he added, is not what AI could do in the future, but what choices are made today. Drawing a parallel with nuclear power, he said, “We have seen its destructive force, and we have seen its positive contributions.”

“We must give AI the open sky but keep the command in our own hands. Like GPS — it suggests the route, but the final decision is ours. The path we choose for AI today will determine the future we create tomorrow,” he said.

On concerns over job losses, Modi said it is difficult to predict what kinds of roles will emerge in the AI era. “We are entering a phase where humans and intelligent systems co-create, co-work, and co-evolve,” he said.

He also flagged the threat posed by deepfakes and fabricated content destabilising open societies. AI-generated content, he said, must carry authenticity labels, much like nutrition labels on food packaging. “We must be even more vigilant about children’s safety. Just as a school syllabus is carefully curated, the AI space too must be child-safe and family-guided,” he said.

Recalling Lord Buddha’s teaching that “right action comes from right understanding”, Modi underlined the need for timely, well-intentioned, and correct decisions to ensure AI’s positive impact. He said AI companies must focus not only on profit but also on purpose, backed by strong ethical commitments.

AI training, he said, must respect data sovereignty and be built on a trusted global data framework. Citing the principle of “garbage in, garbage out”, Modi warned that insecure, unbalanced, or unreliable data would lead to untrustworthy outcomes. He called for a “glass box” approach instead of a “black box”, where safety rules are visible and verifiable, ensuring accountability and ethical business practices. He again cited the “paper clip problem” to illustrate how a system given a single objective could exhaust global resources if not guided by human values.

On the sidelines of the summit, Modi met Swiss President Parmelin. The two leaders underscored the momentum generated by the recently concluded India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement, with Switzerland a key member of the EFTA. Switzerland will host the next AI Summit, to be followed by the United Arab Emirates.

Modi also met Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof. “The Netherlands has made strides in the digital and AI space, and our nations will work together in these areas. We deliberated on strengthening linkages in semiconductors, mega water projects, green hydrogen, talent mobility, counterterrorism, and more,” Modi said on social media. He also met Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

The PM noted that his address at the summit featured real-time sign-language translation using AI. “It reflects our commitment to accessibility and inclusion. We will continue to ensure that tech and public discourse are accessible to persons with disabilities,” he said.