India's smartphone market recorded its steepest quarterly contraction in several years in Q3 CY2026, with shipments falling around 20-23 per cent year-on-year as rising memory costs pushed device prices higher and weakened demand in the mass-market segment. The decline was accompanied by a shift towards more expensive smartphones, with premium segments holding up better than entry-level and budget devices. Indian smartphone brands also increased their share of the market during the quarter.

Data from market research firms CyberMedia Research (CMR) and Counterpoint Research put the market's contraction at 20 per cent year-on-year, while International Data Corporation (IDC) reported a sharper 23.3 per cent decline. IDC estimated smartphone shipments at 36.8 million units during the July-September quarter, marking the steepest quarterly decline since Q4 CY2022. It also described Q3 CY2026 as the weakest festive quarter in a decade.

Counterpoint, meanwhile, reported that the share of Indian smartphone brands rose from 2 per cent in Q3 CY2025 to 7 per cent in Q3 CY2026.

Entry-level and budget segments take the biggest hit

The divergence between price segments was a key feature of the quarter. According to CMR, shipments in the affordable segment, comprising smartphones priced below ₹7,000, fell 94 per cent year-on-year. The value-for-money segment, covering devices priced between ₹7,000 and ₹24,999, declined 42 per cent. In comparison, the premium segment (₹25,000-₹49,000) grew 38 per cent, while the super-premium segment (₹50,000-₹1 lakh) expanded 32 per cent.

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Counterpoint reported a 47 per cent decline in shipments of smartphones priced below ₹20,000. It attributed the fall to higher device prices, which pushed several models into higher price bands and made upgrades difficult for price-sensitive consumers.

Memory costs push up smartphone prices

The rise in memory prices has emerged as a major factor behind the market contraction. Higher prices of DRAM and NAND components, driven by demand from AI infrastructure and data centres, have increased the cost of manufacturing smartphones. With limited room to absorb these increases, manufacturers have passed on part of the additional costs to consumers.

The impact is visible in average selling prices (ASPs). IDC reported that India's smartphone ASP increased 26.1 per cent year-on-year to a record $371 in Q3 CY2026. Despite the increase in ASPs, the overall market value declined 3.3 per cent, as the fall in shipment volumes outweighed the gains from higher prices.

Shubham Singh, research analyst at Counterpoint Research, said, “Q3 marked a realignment for India’s smartphone market, as a memory-led cost squeeze compounded softer consumer demand. Rising component costs pushed device prices higher, putting increasing pressure on affordability and weakening the traditional mass-market volume engine, particularly below ₹15,000.”

Rising smartphone prices have also resulted in extended replacement cycles, with consumers reportedly deferring purchases owing to higher device costs and limited upgrades in features and specifications.

“Consumers became more selective, extended their replacement cycles and deferred upgrades, while OEMs prioritized margin protection, portfolio rationalization and leaner channel inventory over aggressive volume expansion ahead of Diwali. Sub-₹20,000 shipments declined by 47 per cent in Q3 CY2026 as rising model prices pushed devices into higher price bands,” Singh said.

Festive smartphone sales fall 22 per cent despite financing offers

The pressure on consumer demand continued during the festive season. Counterpoint's preliminary post-festive assessment found that smartphone sales between October 8 and November 10 declined 22 per cent year-on-year, compared with its pre-festive forecast of a 12 per cent decline. Average selling prices increased 28 per cent, keeping market value broadly flat despite lower volumes.

Festive discounts also narrowed to 10-25 per cent, compared with 35-40 per cent in 2025, as manufacturers had less room to offer price cuts. Instead, brands relied on no-cost equated monthly instalments (EMIs), bank offers and exchange deals. Counterpoint estimated that 48 per cent of smartphone sales during the festive period were finance-led.

Singh said, “This festive season proved that discounts can’t do the heavy lifting when device prices keep climbing. Buyers who needed a phone still bought one, often on EMI, but many others simply held on to what they had. Brands with depth across price bands weathered it well, while those leaning on the entry-level segment took the full force of the price hikes. Overall, smartphone sales this festive season were driven more by need than by festive sentiment.”

Samsung regains top position as Chinese brands lose ground

The market contraction also reshaped the competitive rankings. Samsung reclaimed the top position in Q3 CY2026, followed by Vivo and OPPO, according to CMR and Counterpoint.

CMR reported Samsung's market share at 17 per cent, followed by Vivo at 16 per cent and OPPO at 12 per cent. Xiaomi, including POCO, also accounted for 12 per cent, while Apple held a 9 per cent share.

IDC's estimates placed Samsung's share at 17.7 per cent, followed by Vivo at 16.8 per cent, OPPO at 13.3 per cent, Apple at 10.1 per cent and Motorola at 8.8 per cent.

Samsung was the only brand among IDC's top 10 to record shipment growth, with volumes rising 7.9 per cent year-on-year. IDC attributed its performance to more controlled price increases during the first half of 2026, along with its broad portfolio and scale. Counterpoint, meanwhile, identified the Galaxy A series as the main volume driver for Samsung, supported by its presence across online and offline retail channels.

Chinese smartphone brands faced sharper shipment declines during the quarter. IDC attributed this to their dependence on entry-level and budget segments, where rising component costs left manufacturers with less room to absorb price increases. Its data showed Vivo's shipments declining 29.9 per cent year-on-year, OPPO's 26.5 per cent, Xiaomi's 31.1 per cent, Realme's 39.8 per cent and iQOO's 56.5 per cent.

CMR's data also showed a 28 per cent decline in Xiaomi's shipments and a 25 per cent decline each for Vivo and OPPO. However, OPPO recorded growth of 45 per cent in the premium segment and 112 per cent in the super-premium segment, even as its value-for-money portfolio contracted 60 per cent.

Apple's shipments also declined, with IDC reporting a 25 per cent year-on-year fall. However, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max series accounted for more than 30 per cent of Apple's shipments during the quarter, despite higher launch prices and the absence of a base iPhone 18 model.

There were some exceptions among smaller manufacturers. Counterpoint identified Ai+ as the fastest-growing smartphone brand in Q3, with shipments rising 306 per cent year-on-year. Lava recorded 91 per cent growth, while the share of Indian smartphone brands increased from 2 per cent in Q3 CY2025 to 7 per cent in Q3 CY2026, according to Counterpoint.

OnePlus was another exception among established brands. CMR reported 27 per cent growth in its overall shipments, with shipments in the sub-₹20,000 segment rising 500 per cent, albeit from a relatively low base.

Premiumisation

The shift towards higher-priced devices is also reflected in IDC's price-band data. Shipments in the $400-$600 segment grew 79.8 per cent year-on-year, while the $200-$400 segment remained almost flat. Together, these price bands accounted for 42.9 per cent of shipments, compared with 29.9 per cent a year earlier.

At the other end, shipments of smartphones priced below $100 fell 90.9 per cent to 0.7 million units. Their share of the market dropped from 16.2 per cent to 1.9 per cent.

The shift also raises questions about how manufacturers will differentiate their products as the market moves towards higher price points. A separate global study by Techarc, tracking 25 flagship smartphone innovations introduced between 2020 and 2026, found that Samsung led its Brand Innovation Index, while Apple introduced the highest number of innovations. The study found that software and AI features spread across brands faster than hardware innovations.

Faisal Kawoosa, chief analyst and co-founder of Techarc, said, “The window in which a first sets a brand apart is shrinking. AI and software features are copied across the industry within months, so they are a weak basis for lasting differentiation. Hardware firsts last longer, but only a few become standard.”

Smartphone market outlook for 2026 and beyond

The market is expected to remain under pressure as elevated component costs continue to affect device affordability and replacement demand. Counterpoint expects the Indian smartphone market to contract around 13 per cent in 2026, while CMR projects an 11-12 per cent decline.

IDC expects shipments to fall by more than 25 per cent in Q4 2026, with full-year volumes settling at 125-127 million units, 16-18 per cent below 2025. It expects growth to remain constrained through 2027, with a recovery unlikely before 2028.

Tarun Pathak, research director at Counterpoint Research, said, “Entering 2027, the market is likely to remain on a challenging footing, as higher device prices continue to extend replacement cycles and limit volume recovery. Growth opportunities will increasingly shift toward the premium and upper-mid segments, while the mass market remains under pressure from affordability constraints and tighter OEM margins.”