Isro transfers SSLV tech to defence major HAL in a ₹511 crore deal

Powering the small satellite market in India, the government on Friday announced the transfer of technology of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) from the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) to public sector aerospace and defence major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for Rs 511 crore through a competitive bidding process.
HAL, along with the launch vehicles of companies like Agnikul Cosmos and Skyroot Aerospace, is expected to have around three rockets launched from India every fortnight in a few years’ time, said Pawan Goenka, chairman of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe).
This comes at a time when HAL, in collaboration with L&T, is involved in the production of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).This marks the first time the industry is responsible for the end-to-end production of SSLV rockets. The bidding process for SSLV involved a rigorous eligibility and evaluation framework. After careful scrutiny, three technically qualified bidders were shortlisted: Alpha Design Technologies Ltd, Bengaluru (leading a consortium with Agnikul Cosmos and Walchand Industries Ltd); Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Hyderabad (leading a consortium with Skyroot Aerospace, Keltron and BHEL); and HAL.“As India looks at realising the $44 billion space economy earmarked for 2033, it is imperative to enable a robust public-private partnership model. The SSLV technology transfer marks a pivotal moment in India's transformative commercial space segment, as this is one of the first instances of a space agency transferring complete launch vehicle technology to a company.
Under this technology transfer agreement, HAL will have the capability to independently build, own and commercialise SSLV launches,” Goenka said.The Technology Transfer Agreement will be signed among HAL, NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), Isro and IN-SPACe. The agreement encompasses extensive training and handholding of HAL personnel by Isro teams, both at Isro and HAL facilities, for the realisation and launch of two SSLVs in the next two years.“The three bidders demonstrated a high level of technical competency to absorb the technology, and we appreciate the earnest effort put in by all three bidders in providing extensive documentation in support of the technical evaluation criteria. The launch vehicle system, being multidisciplinary in nature, would require the winning entity — HAL — to undergo rigorous handholding and training under Isro at both Isro's and the entity's facilities. This is aimed at realising the projected launch of two SSLVs from an Indian launch port,” said Rajeev Jyoti, director, Technical Directorate, IN-SPACe.
The SSLV, developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), is a low-cost rocket designed to place small satellites of up to 500 kg into low-Earth orbit (LEO).Radhakrishnan Durairaj, chairman and managing director, NSIL, said that India is expected to see around six to twelve launches a year of SSLVs in the coming years. “We are pleased to be part of this SSLV technology transfer process that would enable HAL to develop this launch vehicle that would cater to launch-on-demand needs of global small satellite customers. This collaboration marks a significant step towards strengthening India's commercial satellite launch capabilities, and more specifically in enabling Indian industry in realising this SSLV,” Durairaj added.“In this milestone, India's national ambition takes priority. We're looking forward to working closely under Isro and IN-SPACe's guidance to progress in phases and realise the end objectives. We're confident of steering a cohesive ecosystem that enables more small satellite launches from India's ports,” said D K Sunil, chairman and managing director of HAL.
This development reinforces India's commitment to privatising and democratising access to space technology, empowering Indian industry to play a leading role in space manufacturing and increasing small satellite launches, said a government statement.