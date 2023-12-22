Sonic Lamb Headphones review: Sensational sound in a no-frill package

Sonic Lamb Headphones represent the inaugural offering from Rapture Innovation Labs, a startup hailing from Karnataka, with a commitment to delivering an auditory experience that transcends mere hearing, extending into the realm of tactile sensation. The headphones, characterised by a generic design, lack the embellishments typically associated with established brands, forgoing features such as active noise cancellation, app compatibility, spatial audio, and rapid charging. Nevertheless, they excel in the fundamental audio domain. Furthermore, the headphones do not compromise on essential functionalities, boasting multi-purpose power and volume controls, concurrent connectivity with two devices, a selection of four sound modes, and the added utility of serving as an accessory for voice calls with its external boom microphone.

In terms of design, the Sonic Lamb Headphones adopt the over-ear configuration, incorporating soft cushioning on the ear pads and a silicone lining on the headband. While the plush ear cups offer a secure fit, they allow ambient noise to pass through. A slightly denser composition for the ear cups could enhance noise cancellation, a feature absent due to the lack of active noise cancellation. The non-collapsible design, however, impedes portability. Nevertheless, the headphones maintain a lightweight construction, ensuring comfort even during prolonged usage.

Navigating the functions of the Sonic Lamb Headphones is straightforward, notwithstanding the absence of app support. However, the headphones are tailored for right-handed users, with all operational elements situated on the right ear dome. This includes power and volume buttons, a rotating wheel for sound mode selection, a USB-C port for charging and audio input, a proprietary port for the external boom microphone (included in the package), a microphone, and an LED light indicator.

Setting aside design intricacies, the Sonic Lamb Headphones emerge as commendable first-generation devices, with a discernible emphasis on audio quality. Most other headphones use a dynamic single audio drivers, which do the job but not always deliver an optimal experience one get in certain settings, such as concerts, cinemas, or home theatres. This is what Sonic Lamp Headphones address with its dual-driver approach.

The Sonic Lamb Headphones have a full-range dynamic audio driver paired with its proprietary impulse driver. It is essentially a hybrid set-up to reproduce sound accurately across frequencies. For example, a soundbar audio system with a dedicated subwoofer in which the main bar takes care of mid-and-high frequencies together with low frequency that gets boosted by subwoofer for elevated experience. Important to note, the subwoofer in the soundbar set-up not just boosts bass effect but also creates a thumping effect that adds to overall experience. The Sonic Lamb Headphones mimic the same, but in a portable form factor.

The Sonic Lamb Headphones deploy air conduction, akin to their counterparts, for mid and high frequencies delivered through the full-range audio driver. Additionally, low frequencies, reproduced by the impulse driver, are transmitted via bone and skin conduction. This mechanism generates mechanical impulses, allowing users to physically sense the beats, beyond the conventional auditory experience.

However, the pronounced thumping effect produced by the impulse driver may be overwhelming for general use. Herein lies the significance of the four sound modes – hear, feel, immerse, and beast. Although the soundstage remains consistent across modes, each setting fine-tunes the impulse driver for bass, with minimal mechanical impulse in hear mode and an intense throb in the beast mode. The mode transition, facilitated by the intuitive rotating wheel on the right ear dome, is seamless, requiring only a few seconds.

In terms of battery life, the Sonic Lamb Headphones offer a modest duration, particularly in the power-intensive beast mode, providing approximately five hours of usage. Unfortunately, the charging duration is a notable drawback, necessitating around two hours for a full recharge with the supplied USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable.

Verdict

Priced at Rs 19,999, the Sonic Lamb Headphones currently retail at a discounted price of Rs 15,999. While these headphones occupy the higher echelons of the pricing spectrum, especially considering the features-to-price ratio, they deliver a distinctive audio experience that is rich, impactful, and unparalleled. Consequently, potential consumers should contemplate the Sonic Lamb Headphones if their priority lies with audio quality over other attributes in their choice of headphones.

Sonic Lamb Headphones: Specifications