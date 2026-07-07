Iran missiles reportedly hit 2 ships in Strait of Hormuz, testing US talks

By Jon Herskovitz and Courtney Subramanian

Iran fired at least two missiles at commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Monday night, Axios reported, testing a late-June deal with the US to halt attacks as the two sides work toward a peace agreement.

Both vessels suffered significant damage, but there were no casualties, Axios cited an unidentified US official as saying. The UK Maritime Trade Operations center said Monday that it received a report of a tanker being struck by an unknown projectile about 8 nautical miles (15 kilometers) east of Limah, Oman.

Brent crude rose 0.4% to about $72.25 a barrel after the reports, which underscored the risks to shipping through the vital waterway.

The attacks come as President Donald Trump is set to head to a NATO leaders’ summit in Ankara, Turkey. The US conflict with Iran is expected to be a major topic of discussion, with Trump having expressed anger at several members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization for not doing more to help the US against the Islamic Republic.

Talks between the US and Iran were suspended as Iran began a mass funeral a few days ago for the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated on the first day of the conflict in late February.

Qatar said the next meeting would be scheduled as soon as possible after the funeral ceremonies. Khamenei is scheduled to be buried in his hometown of Mashhad on July 9.

The interim peace deal reached last month established a 60-day negotiating period between Washington and Tehran, but extending it into a lasting peace will be challenging. Major issues remain unresolved, including unfreezing Iran’s assets, transit fees through the Strait of Hormuz and the Islamic Republic’s nuclear ambitions.

Trump expressed optimism, telling reporters last week that negotiators had made progress in indirect talks with Iran in Doha, Qatar. He did not provide details. US negotiators Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff met with Qatari officials to discuss the ongoing talks, while lower-level representatives continued so-called technical discussions.

The conflict sent oil and gas prices soaring after the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global energy supplies, was all but shuttered. The interim peace deal has since driven oil prices sharply lower, though it remains unclear how quickly energy flows can be restored to prewar levels.