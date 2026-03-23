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Home / World News / Macron calls for halt to energy facility attacks in talks with Saudi prince

Macron calls for halt to energy facility attacks in talks with Saudi prince

Macron stressed the need for Iran to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron

Macron called for responsibility and restraint | (Photo: PTI)

ANI Europe
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 8:53 AM IST

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French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron on Monday held talks with Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Macron reaffirmed to him France's solidarity and commitment to contributing to the strengthening of Saudi Arabia's air defences.

In a post on X, he said, "I have just held a conversation with His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. I reaffirmed to him France's solidarity and our commitment to contributing to the strengthening of Saudi Arabia's air defenses, at a time when the Kingdom is subjected to repeated and unacceptable attacks by Iranian missiles and drones."

 

Macron stressed the need for Iran to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

"In the face of the risk of escalation spiraling out of control, it has become more necessary than ever for all warring parties to agree to a temporary halt to attacks on energy facilities and civilian infrastructure, and for Iran to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

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Macron called for responsibility and restraint.

"The current phase calls for responsibility and restraint, in order to create the conditions for resuming dialogue, which alone can guarantee peace and security for all. At this critical juncture, the G7 and the Gulf Cooperation Council should strengthen their coordination. France and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are working together in this direction."

Meanwhile, explosions were heard in Tehran, as per Al Jazeera.

Iran's Exiled Crowned Prince Reza Pahlavi on Monday asserted that Iran is not the Islamic Republic, adding that the regime here must be dismantled.

In a post on X, he said, "Iran is not the Islamic Republic. Iran's civilian infrastructure belongs to the Iranian people and to the future of a free Iran. The Islamic Republic's infrastructure is the machinery of repression and terror used to keep that future from becoming reality. Iran must be protected. The regime must be dismantled.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Emmanuel Macron France Saudi Arabia Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions

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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 8:53 AM IST

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