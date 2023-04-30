close

Nepal's President Paudel discharged from AIIMS, to return home tonight

Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel has been discharged from a hospital in New Delhi after undergoing treatment for a chest-related ailment and he will return to Kathmandu on Sunday night

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
Ramchandra Paudel, Nepal president

Photo: ANI Twitter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 4:22 PM IST
Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel has been discharged from a hospital in New Delhi after undergoing treatment for a chest-related ailment and he will return to Kathmandu on Sunday night, the President's Office said.

Paudel, 78, was airlifted to India on April 19 for treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS), New Delhi, after he complained of shortness of breath.

"President Paudel is flying back to Kathmandu on Sunday through the regular flight of Nepal Airlines after he was discharged from the hospital following his successful treatment," the President's Office said in a statement here.

He has gone through various health check-ups and treatment at the AIIMS, the statement said.

Doctors involved in Paudel's treatment have advised him to rest for a few more weeks.

"His health conditions have now improved significantly, said the statement issued by the President's Office Spokesperson Sagar Acharya.

President Paudel has thanked Nepalese and Indian health personnel involved in his treatment, government officials, security personnel, all brothers and sisters from within and outside the country who have expressed concern about his health and the government of India, the statement added.

Paudel's family sources confirmed that the president would be flying back to Kathmandu at 8:30 pm on Sunday via a regular flight of the national flag carrier Nepal Airlines.

He was admitted to Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu on April 18 after he complained of health problems and was referred to AIIMS, New Delhi, for further treatment after he was found to have developed a lung infection.

Paudel of the Nepali Congress was elected as the president of Nepal last month, in a relief to the fragile coalition government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 5:40 PM IST

