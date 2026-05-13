Tehran considering service fee for Hormuz transit, says Iran minister

Tehran is working on a framework to introduce a “service fee” for vessels transiting through the Strait of Hormuz for providing services such as navigation support and rescue operations, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi said in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Gharibabadi was in the national capital to attend the meeting of BRICS national coordinators, a preparatory meeting ahead of the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting to be held on Thursday and Friday.

The BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting will be attended by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who left Tehran for New Delhi on Wednesday evening. Other participating foreign ministers, including Russia’s Sergey Lavrov, arrived in the national capital on Wednesday.

During an interaction with the media at the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi on Wednesday evening, the Iranian deputy foreign minister said the Strait of Hormuz would be opened for free navigation once the war ends.

“The Strait of Hormuz situation will be better than before once peace is established. There will be transparency. There will be no discrepancy. We will not go beyond international law. If peace is established, it will have more safety and security than before,” he said.

Replying to a question on 13 Indian vessels still stranded near the Strait of Hormuz, Gharibabadi said 11 Indian-flagged vessels had transited the waterway and Iranian authorities were working to facilitate the transit of the remaining ships.

He said Iran considers India a friend and is trying to do its utmost to help. “We allowed several Indian vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Eleven Indian vessels passed. We are working for some more. This is not the case for any other country,” he said.

On Pakistan’s role as a mediator in Iran’s conflict with the US and Israel, Gharibabadi said: “We welcome any initiative. Earlier, Egypt, Qatar, Oman mediated. A mediator is only facilitating, not negotiating. Pakistan came with initiative, and we welcomed it. India has always supported peace, and is in favour of peace. Whatever role India plays and comes with any initiative, we will welcome.”

Gharibabadi said the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi should oppose America’s unilateral coercive measures and their illegal and anti-development effects.

“We are in favour of having a BRICS declaration. We want the BRICS hosted by India to be successful. We don’t want to give the message that BRICS is divided. Only one neighbouring country of Iran is pushing to put condemnation of Iran for attacking its neighbours,” he said.

In Moscow, ahead of his departure for India, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov pledged that agreements on energy supplies to India would be fulfilled despite unfair external competition.

In an interview with Russia Today-India, he said: “I can guarantee that India’s interests as they apply to Russian supplies will not suffer. We will do everything to ensure that this unfair and dishonest competition does not damage our agreements.”

“The Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is our flagship project. It meets a significant share of India’s needs,” he said. “Cooperation on the construction of new power units for this nuclear plant is continuing. Even so, India needs more. We continue supplying hydrocarbons such as gas, oil, and coal.”