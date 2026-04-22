Why China is moving to regulate AI firms bringing the dead back digitally

With the rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, digitally cloning people who have died is no longer limited to science fiction. Powerful AI chatbots have enabled private companies to offer affordable digital “clones” of real individuals.

This trend has become increasingly ubiquitous in China, forming a key part of the country’s expanding “digital human” industry, an emerging sector that authorities are now seeking to regulate more tightly.

What is digital cloning and how does it work?

Digital cloning refers to the creation of a dynamic digital representation, often described as an avatar or “digital twin” that mimics a real person’s appearance, voice, knowledge, and behaviour. Using advanced AI tools, these clones can interact, respond, and communicate in ways that closely resemble the original individual.

The technology is increasingly being used for companionship, particularly for the elderly and individuals experiencing loneliness. It has also gained acceptance among families mourning the loss of loved ones. In China, companies are offering services to recreate digital likenesses of deceased individuals, allowing families to interact with them virtually, an idea often described as “resurrection”.

Why is China concerned about the 'digital human' industry?

The rise of AI simulations of deceased individuals, often referred to as “deadbots”, has triggered widespread ethical concerns. These include questions around the morality of recreating human identities, especially without clear boundaries.

Beyond ethics, China’s regulatory push is also aimed at preserving its “sovereignty and political objectives”, reflecting broader concerns over content control and technological governance.

The scale of the industry adds urgency to these concerns. According to state news agency Xinhua, China’s digital human industry was valued at around 4.1 billion yuan (S$764 million) in 2024, marking an 85 per cent year-on-year growth.

At the same time, the low cost has accelerated adoption. A basic AI clone of a deceased person can be created for as little as $3 by Chinese startup Super Brain. Videos showing living individuals interacting with AI-generated avatars of deceased loved ones are widely circulated on social media. These have sparked heated public debate, with many calling for stricter regulation to prevent misuse of such powerful tools.

What steps is China taking to regulate the sector?

According to Singapore-based daily The Straits Times, China’s internet regulator, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), has released draft rules aimed at governing the digital human industry. These measures represent China’s latest effort to balance technological innovation with safeguards against potential risks.

The draft regulations outline several key provisions:

All digital human content must be clearly labelled

Creating deepfake clones using personal data without consent is prohibited

Digital humans are prohibited from generating or spreading content that threatens national security

Services offering minors virtual intimate relationships are banned

Violations may attract fines ranging from 10,000 yuan to 200,000 yuan

Earlier, the CAC had already taken action against AI-generated deepfakes that impersonated public figures in e-commerce livestreams, stating that such practices had “severely damaged” the online ecosystem.

Commenting on the draft framework, Zhang Zewei, founder of Super Brain, described tighter regulation as “inevitable”. He added that the new rules represent a positive step, as they help strike a balance between standardised oversight and continued industry growth, according to The Straits Times.