AirAsia to launch new Chinese low cost carrier based in Zhengzhou

Bhd signed a joint venture agreement with on Sunday to establish a low cost carrier (LCC), with a base in the east-central city of Zhengzhou.

(China) is a joint venture between AirAsia, Everbright Group and Henan Government Working Group, the airline said in a statement.

(China) will also invest in infrastructure, including a dedicated terminal at and an academy to train pilots, crew and engineers, as well as maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities to service aircraft, the statement said.

No further details of the were provided.

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, who is on a visit to China, witnessed the signing of the joint venture agreement.

"This Chinese venture represents the final piece of the puzzle," said Group CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes.

"In just 16 years, we have successfully built a presence in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, India and Japan, with closing the loop on all major territories in Asia Pacific."

and X currently fly to 15 destinations in and the group is the largest foreign operating into the country.

is Asia's largest budget airline. China's Everbright Group is a state-backed financial firm.